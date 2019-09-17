The owners of Deerfield Coffeehouse have a vision for improved downtown rental housing.
Speaking at a Deerfield Plan Commission meeting on Sept. 16, Teresa Pelletier and Joe Howard said they’ve purchased two large buildings that are each broken into a series of apartments. They buildings immediately flank each side of Deerfield Village Hall at 4 N. Main St.
Pelletier and Howard said they purchased the building at 2 S. Main Street two weeks ago and have owned a building at 8-10 N. Main St. for about two years. Apartments in both buildings are mostly now rented out, they said.
Howard and Pelletier were before the Plan Commission representing their rental property company, Deerfield Rentals, LLC, which is seeking about $134,000 from the village through a downtown tax incremental finance (TIF) district grant program.
In grant request documents filed with the village, Deerfield Rentals, LLC said it has already invested about $297,000 of its own money to purchase the two buildings and to make recent upgrades.
The commission asked Pelletier and Howard to return in October with more information, as the village weighs whether what they are asking to be funded covers routine maintenance – which the grant program is not intended to cover – or higher-level building improvements that better the overall look of the downtown.
Commission members also suggested that the couple return with two applications, one for each property.
Pelletier said they bought the building at 2 S. Main St. intending to tap into the TIF grant program.
Among the work Deerfield Rentals is proposing to undertake on the two historic buildings are modernizing and stabilizing them, improving parking and drainage and installing solar panels at 8-10 N. Main St.
Pelletier said her vision for buying the buildings is downtown Main Street revitalization “that makes it an attractive community hub for people.”
Pelletier and Howard opened the Deerfield Coffeehouse earlier this year about a block away at 50 N. Main St.
Other communities have integrated both commercial and residential upgrades in their downtown revitalization efforts, “and that is what we are looking to do,” Pelletier said. “Some of our residential spaces are a bit dilapidated. Buying the buildings is the first step, but then they really need some work,” and the TIF grant program could help with that, she said.
Pelletier said the apartments in the two buildings are currently rented for between $400 and $700 a month and those rents would likely rise if the buildings were upgraded.
“Revitalizing the buildings making them safe and up to code as well as making them attractive to the types of residents that can help further sustain downtown businesses and hopefully attract more businesses,” she said.
Pelletier noted that contractors would all be local.
“We like to keep local and to support the community,” she said.
Mikkelson TIF grant requests
In other matters, the Plan Commission voted in favor of recommending to the Village Board that two TIF grants be awarded to Alan Mikkelson for two properties he owns in the downtown area.
Mikkelson has asked for about $1,300 to cover half of his cost to remove a chimney and to do other improvements on the building that houses his Badger Realty office at 102 N. Main St. Mikkelson also asked for about $8,000 for a building he owns at 218 W. Nelson St., also as a matching grant. This building, Mikkelson, said was historical a transfer site for milk trucks. He has owned the property since 2011. Located at the juncture of West Nelson Street and N. Western Avenue, it is a gateway to the Savannah Parks neighborhood, Mikkelson said. One goal, he said, is to make it “look nice coming from Savannah Parks. Right now, it’s kind of an eyesore.”
