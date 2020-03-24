What day is it?
I’ve caught my homebound children asking me that in a disoriented way several times this week. Is it Sunday or Monday? Or Tuesday or Wednesday?
They’ve lost track of the days in a way that’s very different from losing track of your days on a long summer vacation. Up North in July, when you tire of the cabin, you can go into town for ice cream.
For our small newspaper staff, that’s still working as a business declared essential by Gov. Tony Evers, this has been a week of school board and local municipal meetings seated in chairs carefully spaced six feet from each other.
It’s been a week of standing in school entryways and community center kitchens, and in village halls watching clerks work overtime to help local voters secure absentee ballots. It’s been a week of capturing, with a camera lens, empty downtowns.
Like others, I’ve made a point this week to buy gift cards and take-out food and coffee.
This week, I’m perhaps most proud to know by first names our local grocery store owners and staff. They’ve knocked themselves out to make sure we have milk and barbecue potato chips and refrigerated cookie dough. Because, you cannot go into quarantine without barbecue potato chips and refrigerated cookie dough.
If in a fit of homebound stress, I eat all of that cookie dough raw rather than bake it as the health police say, I bet I won’t even go to jail.
This week, I’ve been proud of our local restaurant owners who’ve stayed open, offering us meal choices beyond the frozen chicken breasts and boxed rice we’re already tired of at home.
I’ve been proud of our schools for pressing toward teaching everything — from high school calculus to kindergarten phonics — via computer screens. We’ll get our first glimpse next week of how that will go.
I’ve been proud of our municipal office staffs who have been setting up all those meeting chairs six feet apart and making sure they’re doused with disinfectant before we all sit down.
I’ve been proud to be neighbors with homeowners putting Christmas lights back up in a show of local solidarity.
I’ve been proud of our local churches and organizations that are figuring out how to bring us together online. I’m proud of our emergency responders who, with every call, are putting themselves at a far higher risk than normal.
I’m proud to live in a naturally beautiful place, where social distancing is no more than a long walk down my favorite wooded trail. I can do that. And I’m proud to live in a small town where we don’t have to be told to check in on our neighbors, because that was something we were already habitually doing.
It’s said that life’s most challenging moments, when you’re no longer sure if it’s Monday, and a raw cookie dough and wine pairing doesn’t feel at all absurd, can make you stronger. Maybe not thinner, but stronger.
Moments like this can make a community stronger. But I think we’ve proven that strength as a community was something we already had. I’ve been proud to watch that in action.
