The Cambridge High School DECA club competed at this year’s state tournament in March, with three students earning medals.
Seven CHS students competed alongside 1,000 other Wisconsin students in the state competition in Lake Geneva March 10-12, said club advisor Cynthia Jensen.
DECA teaches students skills used in the business, marketing, hospitality and finance fields.
Peyton Zibell and Lily Weiss competed in the school-based enterprise event for the CHS school store. Joseph Schneider and Haden Hartwig competed in the restaurant and food service management category. Aynsley Kauffman and Lily Weiss competed in travel and tourism. Cole Bakken participated in the hotel and lodging management category, and Kacey Schmidt competed in principles of hospitality and tourism.
Club members Haden Hartwig, Lily Weiss and Aynsley Kauffman medaled in their events.
Cambridge also earned two spots in this year’s national competition for the CHS school store, Bruiser’s Nest. Nationals this year are April 9-May 2 in Nashville.
