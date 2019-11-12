The Cambridge Area Lions Club would like to express our appreciation to all those who participated in this year’s annual gun raffle. The proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit our local community groups and programs. The winners are Patty & Rick Haas, J. Bauns, Carroll Ehrke, Russ Nathan, Gary Trandel and Eric Kemler. Congratulations to all!
- The Cambridge Area Lions Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.