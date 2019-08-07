The Deerfield School Board made a change to its staff benefit offerings at a special meeting Aug. 5.
Board members voted to raise the number of hours that, beginning in the 2019-20 school year, newly hired part-time employees need to work to qualify for health insurance benefits.
Previously, any newly hired part-time staff members working 20 hours per week was eligible for benefits. Starting with the 2019-20 school year, benefits will be available for newly-hired support staff working 30 or more hours per week.
Part-time support staff who worked for the district in previous years will be grandfathred in, retaining their benefits if they continue to work the same job as in past years, at less than 30 hours a week. However, if they change positions in the future they risk losing their benefits.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said the change is important as the district looks to hire instructional aids for the upcoming school year.
“We really could use two five-hour (per day) positions at the elementary school because those… would allow the elementary to get through the morning and past the lunch hour which is a really big time of day for them,” Jensen said. “But then, we don’t necessarily have that need for them later than that.”
While the district needs additional part-time staff, paying for benefits adds up, Jensen said.
“We don’t need full positions, we need part-time positions. But the cost analysis of having those part-time positions when we have to factor benefits in, changes very differently how that staffing would look,” Jensen said.
