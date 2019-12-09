The 2019 Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest is underway. It’s an annual event open to area residents with a Deerfield mailing address.
Homes had to be registered and decorated by Monday, Dec. 9. A map of homes will be posted to the Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest Facebook page on Dec. 12.
Cash prizes will be awarded: $100 for first place, $75 for second place, and $50 for third place. Judging for first, second and third-place prizes takes place in-person the evening of Dec. 16.
All entries that gave permission will also be photographed in the evenings, Dec. 12-15, and those photos will be posted to the Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest Facebook page and will be displayed at the Deerfield Public Library for Community Choice award voting. Voting will begin on Dec. 16 on online and at the library. The Community Choice winner will receive a $25 cash prize.
All winners will be announced Dec. 21.
