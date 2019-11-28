The Village of Deerfield's budget is proposed to barely change from 2019, up one-half percent from about $1.45 million in 2019 to about $1.46 million in 2020.
The Deerfield Village Board will hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at to adopt both the 2020 sewer utility budget and overall village budget. The meeting at the Village Hall, 4 N. Main St., will begin with a public hearing.
Sewer utility rates are proposed to remain unchanged from 2019. The annual sewer utility budget amounts to about $957,000.
The overall 2020 village tax levy is proposed to amount to about $1.24 million, about a 7 percent decrease from $1.34 million in 2019.
The proposed tax rate is about $5.10 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from about $6.51 per $1,000 in 2019. For the owner of a $150,000 home whose value hasn’t changed in the past year, that would result in a total tax bill of about $764 in 2020, a $211 drop from about $976 in 2019.
Individual property tax bills may be impacted, however, by rising property values in the village.
The total assessed value of all property in the village rose about 20 percent in 2019, up to about $244 million from about $204 million in 2018, according to village of Deerfield and Wisconsin Department of Revenue figures.
When property values rise community-wide, the tax rate per $1,000 of an individual’s assessed property may drop while the village may still collect a similar amount in tax revenue as the prior year.
