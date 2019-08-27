Deb and I were coming home from town after getting groceries. With the right blinker on, she made the usual stop at Park and Ripley Road. She turned onto the lake road, and around the slight bend, the lake appeared. I never get tired of seeing what’s going on with her. Today, the lake was smooth as glass. But not clear as glass. It was a grayish-blue, even looking a little scary.
The lake has many faces and many moods. Today there was not a boat or a person in sight-or a feathered friend to give that smooth gray a ripple.
Unlike last weekend when many different kinds of motor vehicles stirred up the waters every which way. We were out there, too, hoping to find a spot on the sand bar. If it’s crowded, we go in the middle, drop anchor and jump in. Not me, though. I can get in, getting out is the problem.
It doesn’t seem possible- only one more weekend on the lake-Labor Day. The last hurrah. At least for this summer.
It’s not just motor vehicles that the lake hosts. Ripley Park provides so much fun for swimmers and just relaxing on the beach.
My niece and nephew are flat-landers who enjoy every moment they have at their cottage on the lake road.
In the early morning dew when the lake is like clear glass, you may see Corri quietly paddling her kayak without a ripple. When I see her and sometimes with her sister, Jen, I think what they’re doing is better than a pill or a shrink. Sheer enjoyment and relaxation.
Most every day my daughter drives around the lake, making her ride of gratitude. She has a way of saying it-she is blessed to live at a place she loves.
The summer is almost over-but the lake rolls on. Wait til she shows you what’s in store for fall, winter and spring.
Here’s a recipe that is good all year ‘round. For those that would rather be on the lake than in the kitchen.
Haystacks for all seasons
Ingredients: I 12-ounce butterscotch chips, 1 cup salted peanuts (or nuts of your choice), 1 1/2 cup chow mein noodles.
Directions: melt butter chips in double boiler, remove from heat and stir in nuts and noodles, drop by teaspoonfuls on wax paper, cool and enjoy.
