A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Library holiday hours
The Cambridge Community Library will alter its hours for the holidays. The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas, and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. The library returns to its regular hours Jan. 2.
Thursday, Dec. 19: Graham cracker houses
People can make graham cracker houses at the Cambridge Community Library, 101 SPring Water Alley, on Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. This is a free Third Thursday program, supplies provided.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: Community meal
Willerup United Methodist Church is having a Christmas community meal on Dec. 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the church, 414 W. Water St. People can share food and fellowship on the holiday. To RSVP to the meal, call (608) 423-3777.
Monday, Dec. 30: Raptor show
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting the Hoo’s Woods Raptor Education Show Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Educational program on birds like falcons, hawks or owls.
DEERFIELD
Tuesday, Dec. 24: Live nativity
Immanuel Lutheran Church will host a live nativity on Dec. 24 from 2-3:45 p.m. at the church, 138 County Road BB. People can see the nativity scene with actors and live animals, and share free soup and snacks after the nativity.
