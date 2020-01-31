Cambridge resident Tobi Bolt, an independent senior sales director, has received the Go-Give award for February 2020 from Mary Kay Cosmetics.
The Go-Give award began in 1973 with one independent sales director per month being recognized for her willingness to help other independent beauty consultants or independent sales directors build their businesses. The award is based on the endorsements of sales force members.
“To be nominated by my peers to receive this award is the highlight of my 23 years with Mary Kay. It’s not something that can be achieved by personal effort or business results, so it’s a very special honor for me,” Bolt said in a release.
Bolt will be recognized at the company’s annual awards in July and a donation in her name will be given to the Mary Kay Foundation, which funds research on cancers that impact women and awards grants to domestic violence shelters.
