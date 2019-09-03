Any time we see leaders from neighboring municipalities meet face-to-face to talk about issues, we’re encouraged.
When the subject is how to work together to care for natural resources, we’re even happier.
Recently, we were pleased to see Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and about two dozen other area officials, including from Cambridge and Deerfield, come together for a conversation about environmental sustainability.
Cambridge Village Board member Erik Wittwer and Deerfield Village President Greg Frutiger both attended the Aug. 15 Sustainability Leaders Collaborative meeting in Madison. and reported back to their respective boards last week, saying the experience was positive.
Wittwer said topics of discussion included solar energy, energy-efficient buildings, green infrastructure to manage flooding, and renewable fuel/green fleets.
Wittwer also raised an idea to the Cambridge Village Board, that we support, that the village create at sustainability committee, comprised of citizens, possibly school officials and Village Board members. Its job would tentatively involve reviewing project proposals that come before the village, to weigh whether they could be approached in a more energy efficient way.
The Cambridge Village Board didn’t take any action Aug. 27 but reacted favorably to Wittwer’s idea.
Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck said she believes the creation of such a committee could be a “good thing,” for Cambridge.
Wittwer also said he’d like to see Cambridge consider whether Koshkonong Creek could be tapped for water power generation, perhaps helping to offset the cost of operating city well pumps.
“Dane County wants to find programs that we can all work together on,” Wittwer said. “We all breathe the same air, so we have a good incentive to work together with neighboring communities
Dane County now has an office of Energy and Climate Change and a Sustainability Program.
The City of Madison also has a Sustainability Plan, that encompasses everything from recycling to brownfield loans to green buildings.
And other larger area municipalities, including Sun Prairie, Middleton and Stoughton all now have websites where they share about recent and upcoming sustainability efforts.
Cambridge and Deerfield are not too small to follow suit. We’re glad to see some of our local leaders took the time to attend the meeting in Madison, to see what a targeted sustainability effort could look like here.
