AIDEN CIHA

Cambridge senior 160-pounder Aiden Ciha was named first-team All-Capitol Conference.

 Jeff Seisser

Cambridge’s Aiden Ciha and Landin Reed were recognized on the 2019-20 Capitol Conference Wrestling Team.

Ciha, a senior, earned first-team honors after winning the 160-pound title at the Capitol Conference Meet on Feb 8. Ciha finished the season 25-9 after placing third in the WIAA Division 3 Orfordville Parkview Regional.

Reed, a junior, earned second-team honors after advancing to the 138-pound title match on Feb. 8. He was pinned by Poynette’s Gunnar Hamre. Reed finished the season 7-4.

Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer has been named the 2019-20 Capitol Conference South Division Wrestler of the Year, while Cash Stewart of Poynette was named North Division Wrestler of the Year.

CAPITOL CONFERENCE WRESTLING

FIRST TEAM

106 Parker Heintz Lodi

113 Owen Breunig Lodi

120 Chandler Curtis Lodi

126 Cash Stewart Poynette

132 Joe Quaglia Sugar River

138 Gunnar Hamre Poynette

145 Kobe Grossman Marshall

152 Colton Nicolay Lodi

160 Aiden Ciha Cambridge

170 Sawyer Helmbrecht Lodi

182 Ben Simplot Lodi

195 Brock Beyer Lodi

220 James Roche Columbus

285 Wyatt Ripp Lodi

SOUTH DIVISION

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Dylan Horstmeyer — Marshall

NORTH DIVISION

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Cash Stewart — Poynette

SECOND TEAM

106 Isaiah Gauer Poynette

113 Aiden Pinheiro Poynette

120 Juan Alonso Waterloo

126 Dean Finney Lodi

132 James Amacher Poynette

138 Landin Reed Cambridge

145 Zach Potter Lodi

152 Ben Buchholtz Lake Mills

160 Robert Chenoweth Sugar River

170 Dylan Horstmeyer Marshall

182 Jack Moen Marshall

195 Austin Haley Lakeside Lutheran

220 Bryce James Lodi

285 Mitchell Gomez Marshall

