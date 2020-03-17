Cambridge’s Aiden Ciha and Landin Reed were recognized on the 2019-20 Capitol Conference Wrestling Team.
Ciha, a senior, earned first-team honors after winning the 160-pound title at the Capitol Conference Meet on Feb 8. Ciha finished the season 25-9 after placing third in the WIAA Division 3 Orfordville Parkview Regional.
Reed, a junior, earned second-team honors after advancing to the 138-pound title match on Feb. 8. He was pinned by Poynette’s Gunnar Hamre. Reed finished the season 7-4.
Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer has been named the 2019-20 Capitol Conference South Division Wrestler of the Year, while Cash Stewart of Poynette was named North Division Wrestler of the Year.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE WRESTLING
FIRST TEAM
106 Parker Heintz Lodi
113 Owen Breunig Lodi
120 Chandler Curtis Lodi
126 Cash Stewart Poynette
132 Joe Quaglia Sugar River
138 Gunnar Hamre Poynette
145 Kobe Grossman Marshall
152 Colton Nicolay Lodi
160 Aiden Ciha Cambridge
170 Sawyer Helmbrecht Lodi
182 Ben Simplot Lodi
195 Brock Beyer Lodi
220 James Roche Columbus
285 Wyatt Ripp Lodi
SOUTH DIVISION
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Dylan Horstmeyer — Marshall
NORTH DIVISION
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Cash Stewart — Poynette
SECOND TEAM
106 Isaiah Gauer Poynette
113 Aiden Pinheiro Poynette
120 Juan Alonso Waterloo
126 Dean Finney Lodi
132 James Amacher Poynette
138 Landin Reed Cambridge
145 Zach Potter Lodi
152 Ben Buchholtz Lake Mills
160 Robert Chenoweth Sugar River
170 Dylan Horstmeyer Marshall
182 Jack Moen Marshall
195 Austin Haley Lakeside Lutheran
220 Bryce James Lodi
285 Mitchell Gomez Marshall
