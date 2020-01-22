The Deerfield School District is gearing up for a possible referendum.
School Board President Jim Haak announced on Nov. 18 the creation of an ad hoc Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC). Its stated purpose includes creating a community survey related to school district future planning and making recommendations to the board.
The school district is eyeing a new operational referendum to replace funding that has been coming in annually through a previous referendum. That referendum is expiring at the end of the current fiscal year.
The board is looking for community members to join the committee.
“It’s nice to make sure that we have all demographics, we get a variety of age groups, a variety of where they live in the community, children or no children, etc.” Superintendent Michelle Jensen said.
The committee will consist of 12-15 members and will begin meeting in January. The group will meet at Deerfield High School once or twice a month until spring. Interested individuals can contact the district office at (608) 764-5431.
