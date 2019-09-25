Thursday, Sept. 26

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Loaded Baked Potato

*No meat

Fresh Cantaloupe

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Second choice: Hamburger

Friday, Sept. 27

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes or Cinnamon Waffles

Hash Browns

Cereal

Cereal bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Munchable

*No meat

Steamed Broccoli

Pineapple

Second choice: Hamburger

Monday, Sept. 30

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal Bar

Cereal

Juice

Yogurt

Milk

Lunch

Cheeseburger

Tater Tots

Fruit Cocktail

Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks

*No meat

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Chicken Strips

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Mandarin Oranges

Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks

*No meat

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Breakfast

Cini Mini Cinnamon Roll

Cheese Omelet

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Milk

Juice

Lunch

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Glazed Carrots

Banana

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks

*No meat

Thursday, Oct. 3

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Yogurt

Milk

Lunch

Homemade Stromboli

Fresh Sliced Cucumbers

Apple

Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks

*No meat

