Thursday, Sept. 26
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Loaded Baked Potato
*No meat
Fresh Cantaloupe
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Second choice: Hamburger
Friday, Sept. 27
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes or Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Munchable
*No meat
Steamed Broccoli
Pineapple
Second choice: Hamburger
Monday, Sept. 30
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal Bar
Cereal
Juice
Yogurt
Milk
Lunch
Cheeseburger
Tater Tots
Fruit Cocktail
Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks
*No meat
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Chicken Strips
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Mandarin Oranges
Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks
*No meat
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Breakfast
Cini Mini Cinnamon Roll
Cheese Omelet
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Milk
Juice
Lunch
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Glazed Carrots
Banana
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks
*No meat
Thursday, Oct. 3
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Yogurt
Milk
Lunch
Homemade Stromboli
Fresh Sliced Cucumbers
Apple
Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks
*No meat
