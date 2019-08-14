A long-time downtown Deerfield antiques mall has closed and its remaining inventory will be auctioned off Sunday.
The front windows of Old Deerfield Antiques, 37 N. Main St., were papered over today. Signs posted near the door announced the store’s closing and announced a public auction of its contents scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
An open house to preview the auction items has been set from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Owners Dennis and Victoria Borger, reached at the store today, declined comment.
Dane County property records show the Borgers have owned the building since 1983.
From 1981 to 2007, they also operated a grocery store in Deerfield.
The antique's mall building at 37 N. Main St. was historically a grocery store; it was once the longtime site of Deerfield’s M&A grocery market.
The auction list includes cabinets, furniture and antiques.
The store’s website, www.olddeerfield.com, remained accessible today but its phone number and store hours had been taken down.
