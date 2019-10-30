The Department of Transportation has no plans to make repairs to State Highway 73 for the rest of 2019, a DOT representative told the Deerfield Village Board on Oct. 28.
John Marchewka, a roadway operations engineer for the DOT, works with Dane, Jefferson and Dodge Counties on their transportation budgets. The DOT contracts with counties for state highway repairs and Marchewka said Dane County doesn’t have the funding for short-term repairs on Highway 73 in 2019.
Deerfield Village Board members said at the meeting they’re concerned about the condition of the highway. The DOT has plans to reconstruct 1.7 miles of Highway 73 from Shaul Lane to North Street near the village limits, but that project isn’t scheduled until 2023.
Board members say portions of the highway won’t last until 2023, short-term patching doesn’t hold for long, and blocks are already worse for wear. Board president Greg Frutiger said there are bad spots on the north and south ends of town, as well as a rough block between South Industrial Park Drive and West Nelson Street.
Marchewka acknowledged that the village requested Dane County do interim fixes until the 2023 reconstruction but said “we’re politely saying no for this calendar year.”
“This year, we’re 10 percent over budget for Dane County, and the region and state as a whole is kind of running high on maintenance,” Marchewka said. “I didn’t have the financial ability to do what we did a couple years ago in this calendar year,” when the DOT contracted to repave a few spots on Highway 73.
“Every year is different, maybe this spring or summer we could come back and look at some areas possibly, knowing that we’ve got to try and get you guys through til ‘23,’” he continued.
Board member Gary Wieczorek told Marchewka that a sheriff’s deputy had to close Highway 73 one day last winter.
“Are you going to stand here and tell us...in current condition, that is a safe road for all modes of travel — motorcycle, bicycle — that is safe?“ Wieczorek asked.
“Maybe not motorcycle,” Marchewka responded. “Serviceable, I guess. I don’t have all the magic answers here.”
Marchewka offered to revisit the idea of repairs in 2020 and to tell the county to patrol the highway more often.
“If you could sit here and tell us this spring or summer, it’s going to be temporarily repaired, I think that would be something. But listening to your government answer, you’re not guaranteeing that either,” Wieczorek said.
“I’m not a supervisor or a director or a chief, okay? So I can’t guarantee you anything,” Marchewka replied.
Village Public Works Director John Doyle added that having the highway patrolled more often “would be a big help.”
“I want to go out there...and fix the pothole, but if I do, the county guys won’t come by,” Doyle said.
“You shouldn’t have to be doing that,” Marchewka said, who offered to keep in touch directly with Doyle this winter.
The county plans to redo Highway 73 in Marshall in 2021, but Marchewka said there’s no indication Deerfield’s highway reconstruction will happen sooner.
“It’s been put off and put off, and I see far less work done on the east side of this county, than other parts of this county,” Wieczorek said.
Marchewka said maintenance in Dane County has been underfunded for the last 10-15 years. He added the village might gain more traction by showing the road is a hazard.
“Play the safety card,” Marchewka said. “If all of a sudden, that’s getting closed because of safety issues, that doesn’t take long to go to our directors and say ‘money is no object and we have to do something.’”
“We need some answers,” Wieczorek said. “We’re going to keep pushing.”
“We appreciate what you can do,” board member Arnold Evensen added.
