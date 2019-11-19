The 40th annual Cambridge FFA Alumni Pancake Breakfast on November 10 was a success yet another year. 827 people were served in 4 1/2 hrs. People from all around the area came to support the FFA and FFA Alumni. All the 50 plus volunteers from the alumni, FFA, Cambridge Fire Dept, community members, parents, and employees of the Cambridge School District did a fantastic job. Those that purchased breakfast tickets or made monetary donations helped to support the school districts' agricultural education department with classroom needs, Severson Learning Center support, registration fees for several student leadership conferences at both the middle school and high school levels, meat animal project loans, scholarships, funding to attend National FFA Convention, Washington DC Leadership Convention and numerous other things. This organization is about providing opportunities for students. Due to so many people contributing that will be a reality to many. On behalf of the FFA and the FFA Alumni I would like to invite everyone back again next year! What a great community to represent.
-Karen Stenjem, FFA Alumni President
