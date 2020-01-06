CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department has a Cambridge meal site for older adults at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. Meals are offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. A $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, at least one business day prior to a meal.

Friday, Jan. 10

Meatballs in Marinara

Over Penne

Carrots

Mixed Greens Salad

Dressing

Banana

Ambrosia Salad

MO – Veggie Meatballs in Marinara

NCS – pineapple

Salad Option: Tuna Salad. Mixed greens topped with tuna salad, tomato, cucumber and croutons. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: banana, ambrosia salad

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Cheeseburger

NAS – no cheese

on WW Bun

Ketchup/Mustard

Calico Beans

Potato Salad

Fruit Cocktail

Pineapple Fluff

MO – Multigrain Burger

NCS – Pineapple

Friday, Jan. 17

Sloppy Joe

WW Bun

Peas

Coleslaw

Pineapple

Chocolate Pudding

MO – Veggie Burger

NCS – SF Pudding

Salad option: Pork Taco Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned pulled pork, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: WW bun, pineapple, chocolate pudding

Community Activities Program

The Cambridge Community Activities Program offers a senior meal on the second Wednesday of each month at noon. Meals are combined with a social activity or entertainment. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Occasionally the location changes, however. The cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. To make a reservation call (608) 423-8045 before 11 a.m. the Monday before the luncheon.

DEERFIELD

Deerfield Community Center

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

