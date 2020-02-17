CAMBRIDGE

-OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Choir practice

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Fellowship coffee hour

10:15 a.m. Sunday School/Confirmation

2 p.m. Conference election caucus

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9:30 a.m. Prayers for our People

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s Office Hours

WEDNESDAY

12 p.m. Ash Wednesday worship service

6 p.m. Confirmation

7 p.m. Ash Wednesday worship

Thursday

9 a.m. Newsletter assembly

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Fellowship

10 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell Choir practice

WEDNESDAY

7:30-9 a.m. Ashes on the Go, downtown Cambridge

6:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday Worship

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Jazz Worship/Mardi Gras celebration

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

7-9 a.m. Ashes to Go, downtown Cambridge

8:30 a.m. OA

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship service with communion

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. Worship service with communion

11:30 a.m. Spaghetti dinner and birthday/anniversary reception

12:30 p.m. Bowling and games

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Pre-service supper

7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service with communion

THURSDAY

NO Thursday evening service during Lent

ST. PIUS CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult and High School

10 a.m Worship

MONDAY

4 p.m. Sing-a-long at Our House

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:25 p.m. Awana Club, Talent Show

6 p.m. Youth Group

7 p.m. Ash Wednesday worship

THURSDAY

1 p.m. Mary Circle

6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

THURSDAY

8 a.m., Men’s Breakfast, Lake Ripley Family Restaurant

7:30 p.m. Handbell rehearsal

SUNDAY

9 a.m Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Council meeting

10:15 a.m. Sunday School

MONDAY

5 p.m. 5th/6th-Grade Confirmation

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

THURSDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study, Deerfield Coffeehouse

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Sunday School

MONDAY

6:30 p.m. Church Council

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Ash Wednesday worship with communion

THURSDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study, Deerfield Coffeehouse

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

THURSDAY

1 p.m. Bible Study

6:30 p.m. Bible Study in Deerfield

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship Service

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

NO Confirmation

9 a.m. Worship Service and Sunday School followed by Breakfast Club

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

