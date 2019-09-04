Minus just one runner from its Capitol Conference championship squad the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team looks like the team to beat again in 2019.
“We return everybody except our top runner (Wills Manning) from last year’s conference championship team, and a team that missed going to state by one spot. So, expectations are high,” said D/C coach Matt Polzin.
The quartet of Zach Huffman, Jack Nikolay, Austin Trewyn-Colvin and Makhai Navarro lead the way.
“Austin and Makhai ran at state track in the spring, Zach and Jack both missed going by one spot. So, the hope is to take these four state-caliber athletes as a starting point for what could be a very good team,” Polzin said.
And some young runners could be in the mix as well.
“Most of the runners for now on varsity are returners from last year. But Kody Lewellin won the JV race at our first meet on Thursday; he has varsity experience. And Carter Brown wasn’t far behind him, Carter was JV conference champ last fall,” said Polzin.
The boys roster also includes senior Brenden Peterson; juniors Jonathan Jones, Liam Brown, Riley Schneider, Kadin Matheson, Oliver Higgs and James Connely; sophomores Samuel Thompson and Geoff Seamann; and freshmen Kalob Kimmel, Kaleb Regoli and Geronimo Moreno-Campos.
GIRLS
As for the girls challenging for a Capitol Conference title, Polzin was just being honest saying: “Probably not. mainly because I think Marshall has a lot of depth back from their championship team a year ago. So we’ll wait and see how they look before we set our expectations for where we finish in conference.”
Seniors Olivia Williams, Megan Bolger and Rachel Kornelsen return with the most experience.
“Olivia has state experience in both cross country and track,” said Polzin. “She does understand what it takes to get to that level.”
Numbers are a bit down for the D/C girls, with only 12 runners on the roster.
“I do believe that they can still have a competitive season, once we put everything in place though,” said Polzin.
Rounding out the roster are juniors Mia Pollasky and Kelsie Frey; sophomores Makenize Enright, Maggie Schmude, Mackenzie Hunt and Erika Lund; and freshmen Abby Grosvold, Gillian Thompson and Aysha Knoot.
