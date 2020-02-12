Thurs., Feb. 13
Nachos or Ham Sandwich, Refined Beans, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices
Fri., Feb. 14
Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets or Turkey Sandwich, Emoji Fries, Corn, Sidekick
Mon., Feb. 17
Rotini Alfredo w/ Chicken or Turkey Sandwich, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce
Tues., Feb. 18
Turkey Gravy or Ham Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread, Green Beans, Craisins
Wed., Feb. 19
Chicken Patty Sandwich or Turkey Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Mango Applesauce
Thurs., Feb. 20
French Toast or Ham Sandwich, Jones Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, Orange Juice
