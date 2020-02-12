Thurs., Feb. 13

Nachos or Ham Sandwich, Refined Beans, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices

Fri., Feb. 14

Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets or Turkey Sandwich, Emoji Fries, Corn, Sidekick

Mon., Feb. 17

Rotini Alfredo w/ Chicken or Turkey Sandwich, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce

Tues., Feb. 18

Turkey Gravy or Ham Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread, Green Beans, Craisins

Wed., Feb. 19

Chicken Patty Sandwich or Turkey Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Mango Applesauce

Thurs., Feb. 20

French Toast or Ham Sandwich, Jones Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, Orange Juice

