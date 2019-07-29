A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
Regional
Monday, Aug. 5: What to Expect With a New Dog or Puppy
If you just got a new dog or are considering getting one, you may be thinking, “What now?” This workshop offered by the Humane Society of Jefferson County, in partnership with the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, will teach what to expect in the first days, weeks, and months of new dog ownership to get everyone off to a great start. Topics include socialization, exercise, nutrition, manners, potty training, and how to avoid common mistakes that may trigger fearful or defensive aggression. This workshop is for humans only (no dogs please) and will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 in the Community Education room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. Please call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 for more information and to register.
Monday, August 12: Dog Separation Anxiety
If your dog paces and pants when you start getting ready to leave the house, or has caused trouble while you were gone, he/she may be suffering from separation anxiety. Separation anxiety is a common phrase used to describe dog behavior when left alone, but it might surprise you to learn that not all destructive behavior falls into this category. At this workshop offered by the Humane Society of Jefferson County, in partnership with the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, participants will learn about what separation anxiety is... and is not and how to help dogs who are having trouble being left alone, whatever the cause. This workshop is for humans only (no dogs please) and will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, in the Community Education room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. Please call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 for more information and to register.
CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Aug. 1: Dementia-Friendly Training
The Cambridge Wellness Collaborative is holding a free training session on dementia on Aug. 1 from 1-2 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. The training session will educate on what dementia is, and what organizations and businesses can do to be more supportive of people with dementia and caregivers. More information: (608) 423-4345.
Thursday, Aug. 1: Homecoming Fashion Show
Premiere Couture will hold a fashion show and launch party for its collection of homecoming dresses on Aug. 1, at 145 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m., fashion show begins at 7:30 p.m. The free event includes raffle prizes, swag bags, discounts and refreshments. More information: (608) 423-2272.
Thursday, Aug. 1: Community Cafe
There will be a free Community Cafe July 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Rd. The August meal is hosted by The Cambridge Foundation.
Friday, August 2: Summer Concert
American Feedbag, an Americana band, will perform a free show at Veterans Park, 100 E. Main St., on August 2 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The show is part of the Summer Concert Series hosted by the Cambridge Arts Council. Dancing, picnics, lawn chairs and blankets allowed. No glass in the park. Cambridge BSA Scouts will grill concessions. More information: cambridgewiarts@gmail.com.
Aug 2-Aug. 3: Library Used Book Sale
The Friends of the Cambridge Community Library will hold its annual Used Book Sale Friday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge. Hardcover books $1, paperbacks 50 cents. There will also be a raffle of book-themed baskets. Prior to the sale, the library will accept donations of used books to be sold. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Aug 2-Aug.3: Maxwell Street Days and city-wide garage sales
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting Maxwell Street Days from Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. to Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. on Main St. There will be sidewalk sales by local businesses, activities and village-wide garage sales. More information: (608) 423-3780.
Aug. 2-4: Utica Fest
Utica Fest is Friday Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 4 at Utica Park, 1390 County Road B in Cambridge, near County Road W. The festival will have horse pulls, softball, truck and tractor pulls and a beer and food tent. Country band Angels and Outlaws will play Aug. 2 from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Cherry Pie, an 80s rock cover band, will perform Aug. 3 from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. And Wayne Road, a country/classic rock band, will play Aug. 4 from 5-10 p.m. More information: (608) 698-8300.
Sunday, Aug. 4: Mike and Jamie McCloskey show
Mike and Jamie McCloskey, a father/son duo, will perform Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Sprouting Acres Farm, 1746 Highway 73, during a “Pizza on the Farm” night. The duo from Stoughton and Oregon plays acoustic blues, country and folk tunes. More information: (608) 469-2319.
Sunday, Aug. 4: Cambridge Ribfest
Aug. 4 is the second-annual Cambridge Ribfest at Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St. There will be ribs and live music from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Rock River Valley Vulcan Riders Association 1-49. More information: (608) 423-3730.
Monday, Aug. 5: Try Cambridge Tri Preview
The Cambridge Community Activities Program and Try Cambridge Tri are hosting a preview of the triathlon bike course on Aug. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Rd. This will be a group ride to give people a sense of the sprint distance course. More information: (608)423-8108.
Thursday, Aug. 8: “Let’s Talk”
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a listening session on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. The session will gather resident’s thoughts about the community, and share them with local organizations and departments. No registration is required, refreshments provided. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Friday, Aug. 9: Summer Concert
Driftless, a country/Americana group from Cambridge, will perform a free show at Veterans Park, 100 E. Main St., on August 9 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The show is part of the Summer Concert Series hosted by the Cambridge Arts Council. Dancing, picnics, lawn chairs and blankets welcome. No glass in the park. The Cambridge Area Lions Club will grill pizzas and sell beverages. More information: cambridgewiarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 15: Knit and Sip
Kaleidoscope Fibers is holding a Knit and Sip event Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Kindfolk Coffee Co., 214 W. Main St. People can work on their knitting projects together while having food and drinks from the coffee shop. More information: (920) 342-0496.
Friday, Aug. 16: Shekinah King show
Shekinah King, a local singer/songwriter/keyboard player, will perform at the Cambridge Winery from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 16, at 700 Kenseth Way. Admission to the show is free. More information: (608) 423-2348.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Pizza on the Farm
Sprouting Acres Farm, at 1746 Highway 73, is holding “Pizza on the Farm” Aug. 18 from 4:30-8 p.m, with live music and pizza. More information: (608) 469-2319.
Aug. 22-25: Peter Pan Jr.
CD Players Theater is performing “Peter Pan Jr.” on Thursday-Sunday Aug. 22, 23, 24 and 25 at the Cambridge Historic School, 213 South St. The show will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, 23 and 24. There will be an 11 a.m. matinee on Aug. 24 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 25. Tickets will be available at the door or at cdplayerstheater.com. More information: cdptheater@gmail.com.
DEERFIELD
Sunday, Aug. 4: Market Expo
There will be a market expo on Aug. 4 from 7 a.m.-4p.m. at Bittersweet Blessings Farm, 4509 Highway 73. The expo includes crafts, antiques, fine arts, farmer’s market items, a food court and free activities for kids. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. More information: bittersweetblessings farm.com.
Sunday, Aug. 11: Women’s Running Retreat
There will be an outdoor running retreat hosted by Running Diva Mom on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 8-11 a.m. It will include a group run/walk on the Glacial Drumlin Trail from 8-9 a.m., an outdoor fitness class from 9-9:45 a.m. and coffee at the Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St., from 10-11 a.m. Cost is $40. Pre-registration is required. More information: runningdivamom.com
Sunday, Aug. 11: BSA Fundraising Dinner
BSA Troop 88 in Deerfield is having its first annual fundraising dinner and auction on Aug. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Rd. Tickets are $15, and are available at Deerfield Bank, Quilted Oak and Ice Cream and members of the troop. There will be food from Texas Roadhouse, desserts and drinks available, and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the troop. More information: (608) 515-6453.
Thursday, August 15: Music in the Park
There will be a free summer concert Thursday, August 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Fireman’s Park Pavilion. The show is part of the “Music in the Park” concert series, hosted by the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce. Steadfast, a local christian band, will perform. More information: www.deerfieldchamberofcommerce.com/.
Saturday, Aug. 17: Community Fun Festival
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is hosting a Community Fun Festival Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in Deerfield. Live music will be provided by By Request, the Promised Band, the Tim Hansen Band and the Kristy B Band. There will be food and drink for sale, children’s activities like face painting and a bouncy house, a bags tournament, a raffle and a silent auction. Proceeds will help restore the church’s bell tower. More information: 764-5885.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Album Release Concert
Steel Blossoms, a duo of Americana singer/songwriters, will hold a concert at Schuster’s Farm, 1326 U.S. Highway 12 and 18, on Aug. 18. The show will celebrate the release of a new album by the musicians. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with music performed by a six-piece band from 5:30-8 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids, with food and alcohol available for purchase as well. More information: (608) 764-8488.
