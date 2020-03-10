Thurs., March 12
1.Cheese Lasagna, Corn, Garlic Bread, Strawberry Cup
2.Pizza Line
3.Bacon Cheeseburger
Fri., March 13
1.Burrito Boat, Fiesta Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Corn, Peaches
2.Pizza Line
3.Popcorn Chicken
Mon., March 16
1.Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Applesauce
2.Pizza Line
3.Caesar Chicken Salad
Tues., March 17
1.Hamburger/Cheeseburger, French Fries, Baked Beans, Peaches
2.Pizza Line
3.Beef and Cheese Burrito
Wed., March 18
1.Shamrock Chicken Nuggets, Emoji Fries, Corn, Pears
2.Pizza Line
3.Chili
Thurs., March 19
1.Nachos, Refined Beans, Warm Cinnamon Apples
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Strips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.