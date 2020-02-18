The Cambridge School Board has appointed Cambridge resident Grace Leonard as its newest member.
Leonard replaces board member Tom Wright, who resigned in January after moving out of the district.
The School Board voted 3-2 on Feb. 17, with vice president Jim Womble absent, for Leonard to fill the vacancy.
Leonard will serve the remainder of Wright’s term, until April 2021.
Leonard has filed papers to run for one of four School Board seats up for reelection on April 7, against incumbents Courtney Reed Jenkins, Tracy Smithback-Travis, Julie West and Jim, making for a contested race.
There are three seats up for election with three-year terms, and one seat with a two-year term.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission says on its website that candidates cannot take their names off a ballot once they’ve registered for a race.
Cambridge School District administrative assistant Mary Kay Raether said Leonard will still be in School Board race. Depending on the number of votes she gets, she could take a seat with a three-year term, or a two-year term, or stay in Wright’s vacant seat.
If Leonard receives three of the highest vote totals, she would have to resign the seat she was just appointed to, in order to take a new one. The district would have to appoint a fifth board member at that point.
Leonard was not at the Feb. 17 meeting. She submitted a letter of interest in mid-January.
“My core belief in the goal of K-12 education is to prepare students in becoming a creative and adaptable problem-solver as they start the next chapter of their lives,” Leonard wrote in her interest letter.
The letter said Leonard has a master of education degree in technology from Harvard University, a master of education degree in creative arts from Lesley University, and a bachelor of arts from University of Michigan.
She currently works as an instructional technologist for the UW-Madison School of Nursing.
Leonard wrote in the letter that she has experience in the Cambridge School District specifically, as a substitute teacher, member of the PTO, classroom volunteer and club mentor. She also has a child in a Cambridge school.
Leonard was not the only candidate to replace Wright.
Phil Adas, of Cambridge, also applied for the seat, and received two votes.
Adas said in his letter of interest that he has been elected to roles by voters on three different occasions. He served on the board of the Township of Christiana for about nine years, he said.
At the Feb. 17 meeting, Adas said he applied for the seat thinking the school district was short on candidates.
“The only reason I put my name in the hat is because I thought you guys were in dire need,” Adas said. “If that’s not the case, please feel free to vote for Grace.”
