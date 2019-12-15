Oakland Cambridge Presbyterian Church bells rang 28 times on Dec. 14 -- once for every person killed during the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Dec. 14 marked the seventh anniversary of the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The Cambridge chapter of March For Our Lives organized a candlelight vigil at the church to honor that date.
“Today is about remembering...remembering the 28 lives lost 7 years ago, and more than 700,000 since. That’s more than 700,000 parents, children, friends and families that have been mourning since their loved ones have been shot,” said Ada Gent, one of the Cambridge March for Our Lives chapter founders.
March for Our Lives is a grassroots anti-gun violence organization created after the school shooting at Marjorie Stone Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida. The group is well-known for mobilizing young people.
Middle and high school students from Cambridge formed a chapter of the national group this fall, and the candlelight vigil was their first official event. The group currently has five members.
“We’ve all been working so hard to get this new chapter off the ground and this is a huge milestone for us,” said Gent.
Members of the group joined for different reasons, they said in speeches during the vigil. Sophia Seamon cited lockdown drills in middle school as her first awareness of gun violence.
“I had never associated my lockdown drills with gun violence until later when I started to hear about things on the news,” Seamon said.
“I thank you all for coming again and having this hour with us to remember those who died and take care in our hearts about what we can do differently and learn about the cause and choose our actions accordingly,” Seamon said.
March for Our Lives member Olivia Mazzara shared how many of her family members work in and attend Cambridge schools.
“Whenever I hear about these things in the news, it’s like someone is punching me in the stomach. Then I think ‘What if something like that did happen?’” Mazzara said. “We shouldn’t have to think that.”
“As a student I should never have to look on the news and see another mass shooting. I should never have to learn how to barricade the door or hide from an active shooter. And I should not have to stand up here fighting for gun control,” Gent said.
In the dimly-lit church sanctuary, the entire audience lit small white candles in remembrance of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.
Gent read the names of everyone killed in the attack. Six victims were teachers, and 20 were students ages six and seven. The gunman and his mother also died.
The young women read poems, shared statistics of the number of people killed, told the story of the Sandy Hook shooting and prayed together.
“We also need to reflect on how many amazing people were taken from this world too early ...then we need to fight for them,” said Gent.
“I found someone to fight for. I will fight until I know that my little sister is safe at school...I will fight for every single kid out there, until I know they’re safe. I want to use the legacy of the 700,000 people taken from us to fuel my fight,” she continued.
Several of the nine audience members were impressed with the work of the young adults. Sharing tears, embraces and solemn silence, visitors called the ceremony “moving” and “powerful.”
“They are prophetic, they are organized, they are passionate and they are committed. And they give me hope, because if we as adults aren’t going to do something, then we need to get out of the way and let them lead,” said Scott Marrese-Wheeler, pastor of Oakland Cambridge Presbyterian Church.
“The youth have said enough. Enough’s enough. and they have become the leaders...They’re stepping up and they’re leading the way,” he continued.
The candlelight vigil wasn’t the first time Cambridge has joined in the gun violence conversation.
In March 2018, Cambridge High School students joined a national walk-out in honor of the victims of the Feb. 14, 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church held a gun violence forum on Oct. 14 this year, where school officials, law enforcement, doctors and mental health specialists spoke about the impacts of gun violence on children and communities.
And Marrese-Wheeler, a local anti-violence advocate and a teacher in McFarland, spoke at a rally at the State Capitol in favor of two proposed gun regulations on Nov. 7, during an open session of the state legislature.
Wisconsin has seen multiple incidents of gun violence in schools in the last few weeks. There were incidents at Waukesha South High School and Oshkosh West High School involving students with weapons and police officers, and threats of violence made in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.
Marrese-Wheeler said that Cambridge it isn’t immune to the issue.
“This is an important issue for small villages like Cambridge and the rural areas and the rural communities around us,” Marrese-Wheeler said. “Gun violence does touch us here.”
The Cambridge March for Our Lives chapter is working to establish regular meetings, and looking ahead toward planning future events.
