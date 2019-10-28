Thursday, Oct. 31
Spooky Chicken Nuggets or Ham Sandwich, Oddly Curly Fries, Unbelievably Orange Sidekick Smoothie
Friday, Nov. 1
Pepperoni Pizza or PBJ, Broccoli, Pineapple
Monday, Nov. 4
Rotini Alfredo w/ Chicken or Turkey Sandwich, Garlic Bread, Asparagus, Applesauce
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Turkey Gravy or Ham Sandwich, Homemade Cornbread, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Fish Sandwich or Turkey Sandwich, Tater Tots, Broccoli, Jello Cup
Thursday, Nov. 7
Cheese Quesadilla or Ham Sandwich, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Corn, Strawberry Cup
