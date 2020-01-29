After months of brown grass and dismal grey days, true winter has finally arrived.
It’s the season of white snow and hot cocoa, skiing and mittens and snowflakes. And after all this waiting, it’s finally time to do the activities that make winter enjoyable.
Last weekend’s sledding party in Deerfield, hosted by the Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers Snowmobile Club, drew dozens to the sledding hill.
This weekend is another chance to get in the winter spirit. The Cambridge Lions Club will hold its annual fisheree on Lake Ripley. Finally the open water has frozen, and ice fishing enthusiasts can break out their poles and wrangle some fish.
The fisheree runs from Friday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. to Saturday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. The Lions are having raffles and prizes for fish caught. The event will support an organization that adds a lot to our communities. But it’s also a chance to take on another winter sport we’ve been missing until now.
So get outside and sled. Go fishing with the Lions Club. Try your hand at snow-shoeing. Take advantage of the cozy season, before it melts away.
