Junior Ryan Lund anchored the Cambridge defensive line and was a force on the offensive line as the Blue Jays earned their third consecutive Capitol South title in 2019.
For his contributions, Lund was named the Capitol South Offensive Lineman of the Year and the Defensive Linemen of the Year. It was the second year in a row that Lund was named a first-teamer on the offensive line.
Cambridge had four other offensive players earn first-team honors and four other defensive players recognized as first teamers.
Junior Ezra Stein was a first-team quarterback and a first-team inside linebacker. Stein led the Cambridge offense toward a more balanced offensive attack as he improved his abilities in the passing game throughout the season. Stein completed 10 of his 12 passes for 131 yards against New Glarus/Monticello in the first Capitol South game of the season. The Blue Jays defeated New Glarus/Monticello, 28-7, before winning their three games to take the crown. New Glarus/Monticello finished second in the Capitol South with a 3-1 record.
Senior Jordan Marty joined Stein as a first-team offensive player. Marty caught a 46-yard touchdown pass to spark a victory in the regular season finale, ensuring the Blue Jays would close the Capitol South campaign perfect. He caught four passes for 62 yards in a 14-7 victory over Belleville in Week 7.
Marty returned two interceptions to the end zone. He picked off the Belleville/New Glarus quarterback and the Waterloo quarterback before racing to the end zone.
Senior Fritz Kaiser and Tyler Curtis were the other two players to earn first-team offensive honors. Kaiser was a first-team wide receiver and Curtis was a first-team running back.
Kaiser emerged as a top vertical target for Stein.
Curtis was a steady force for the Cambridge ground attack. Curtis carried the ball 19 times for 148 yards in a 23-13 victory over Marshall. The big run of the day was a 75-yard touchdown run to separate the Blue Jays for good against the visiting Cardinals.
Curtis had 22 carries for 129 yards in the win over New Glarus/Monticello.
On the defensive side of the ball, Nate Mohoney and Andrew Downing were joined by Curtis, Lund and Stein earning first-team honors.
Cambridge gave up the fewest points in the Capitol South. Marshall’s 13 points was the most the Blue Jays gave up.
Marshall senior Dylan Horstmeyer earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. New Glarus/Monticello receiver Nathan Streiff was named Offensive Player of the Year.
Representing Cambridge on the second-team list are Mahoney as an offensive lineman, Marty as a defensive lineman and Stein as a kicker.
This was the last year of the Capitol South. Cambridge’s conference will be renamed Capitol 1 and contain familiar foes in Marshall and Waterloo. It will add Palmyra-Eagle, Clinton, Dodgeland, Markesan and Pardeeville.
2019 CAPITOL SOUTH FOOTBALL TEAM
First Team — Offense
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Yr.
QB Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 190 Jr.
RB Dylan Horstmeyer Marshall 6-1 190 Sr.**
RB Tyler Curtis Cambridge 5-10 170 Sr.
RB Connor Siegenthaler NG/Monticello 6-1 195 Sr.
RB Sawyer Fahey Belleville 5-9 170 Jr.
WR Nathan Streiff NG/Monticello 6-1 195 Jr.**
WR Blake Huebner Waterloo 6-1 165 Jr.
TE Jordan Marty Cambridge 6-2 210 Sr.
OL Ryan Lund Cambridge 6-2 285 Sr.**
OL Jacob Filter Waterloo 5-10 220 Sr.
OL Jaxson Darrow NG/Monticello 6-0 280 Jr.
OL Kelby Petersen Marshall 6-4 245 Jr.
OL Deven Vasquez NG/Monticello 6-5 280 Jr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Ryan Lund, Cambridge
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Nathan Streiff, New Glarus/Monticello
First Team — Defense
DB Andrew Downing Cambridge 6-1 170 Sr.
DB Nathan Streiff NG/Monticello 6-2 180 Jr.
DB Jaxson Pier Belleville 5-8 150 Jr.
ILB Dylan Horstmeyer Marshall 6-1 190 Sr.**
ILB Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 190 Jr.
ILB Sawyer Fahey Belleville 5-9 170 Jr.
OLB Tyler Curtis Cambridge 5-10 170 Sr.
ILB Tyler Fahey Belleville 5-11 180 Jr.
DL Ryan Lund Cambridge 6-2 285 Sr.**
DL Jacob Filter Waterloo 5-10 220 Sr.
DL Jaxson Darrow NG/Monticello 6-0 280 Jr.
DL Kelby Peterson Marshall 6-4 245 Jr.
DE Jack Moen Marshall 6-0 280 Sr.
DE Nate Mohoney Cambridge 6-0 180 Sr.
First Team — Specialists
SP Josh Wieser NG/Monticello 5-11 165 Sr.**
P Sean McDermott Belleville 5-10 160 Jr.
K Connor Siegenthaler NG/Monticello 6-1 195 Sr.**
**-unanimous selection
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Ryan Lund, Cambridge
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dylan Horstmeyer, Marshall
Second Team — Offense
QB Chase Bostwick Waterloo 5-11 150 Sr.
WR Darris Schuett NG/Monticello 6-0 175 Jr.
WR Cole Denniston Marshall 5-11 155 So.
TE Jack Moen Marshall 6-0 210 Sr.
OL Nate Mohoney Cambridge 6-0 180 Sr.
OL Aaron Arbuckle Belleville 6-2 190 Jr.
OL Reece Rufer NG/Monticello 6-3 270 Sr.
OL Andrew Remy Belleville 6-0 210 Jr.
Second Team — Defense
DB Cole Denniston Marshall 5-11 155 So.
DB Canon Siedschlag Marshall 6-1 165 So.
DB Cody Kegler Waterloo 6-1 155 Sr.
ILB Matthew Zierl NG/Monticello 5-10 175 Sr.
ILB Jacob Moody Cambridge 5-9 170 Jr.
ILB Jordi Aguero Waterloo 5-8 150 Jr.
OLB Gus Timpel Marshall 5-11 165 Sr.
OLB Abdon Tonche-Aguero Waterloo 6-0 180 Sr.
DL Jordan Marty Cambridge 6-2 210 Sr.
DL Benjamin Viney Belleville 6-3 295 So.
DL Reynol Limon Waterloo 5-10 175 Jr.
DE Cole Walter NG/Monticello 6-2 225 Jr.
DE Chase Messner Belleville 6-1 220 Sr.
Second Team — Specialists
P Connor Siegenthaler NG/Monticello 6-1 195 Sr.
K Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 190 Jr.
Honorable Mention
QB Mason Martinson NG/Monticello 6-4 195 Jr.
ILB Eugene Wolff Waterloo 5-11 170 So.
OLB Robert Chenoweth NG/Monticello 5-10 170 Sr.
P Eugene Wolff Waterloo 5-11 170 So.
K Matteo Lattore Belleville 6-0 160 Sr.
