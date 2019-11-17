CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Newsletter assembly
SATURDAY
9 a.m. Lefse making
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Choir practice
9 a.m. Worship/Thankoffering
10:15 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal
10:15 a.m. Stewardship meeting
7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Service at Grace Lutheran
MONDAY - WEDNESDAY
Limited office hours, call ahead
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Fellowship
10 a.m. GLOW Thanksgiving Lunch
10 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Choir practice
7 p.m. Cambridge Community Thanksgiving Service
MONDAY
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell Choir practice
WEDNESDAY
NO Worship
NO Pre-Confirmation or Confirmation
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Worship
3 p.m. Travel to Pres House Service
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels
6:30 p.m. Worship Service with Communion
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion
TUESDAY
2 p.m. Outreach Committee
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
1 p.m Mary Circle
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
SUNDAY
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult
9 a.m. Sunday School K-12
10 a.m Worship
4-5:30 p.m. Singing Tree Rehearsal
7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace Lutheran
MONDAY
4 p.m. Sing-a-Long at Our House
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
NO AWANA Club K-5th
6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men's Breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
10 a.m. Sunday School
MONDAY
5 p.m Fifth-grade Confirmation
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve Worship
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
SATURDAY
9 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal Grades 2-6
1 p.m Hazel Keller 100th Birthday, Nora's
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal
MONDAY
6:30 p.m. Church Council
WEDNESDAY
NO Confirmation
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship Service
10:15 a.m. Bible Study
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Jefferson County Jail Bible Study
WEDNESDAY
6:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve Worship and Pie Social
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
9 a.m. Sunday school
10 a.m. Youth Breakfast Club
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
