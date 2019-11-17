CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Newsletter assembly

SATURDAY

9 a.m. Lefse making

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Choir practice

9 a.m. Worship/Thankoffering

10:15 a.m. Fellowship

10:15 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal

10:15 a.m. Stewardship meeting

7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Service at Grace Lutheran

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

Limited office hours, call ahead

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Fellowship

10 a.m.  GLOW Thanksgiving Lunch

10 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

7 p.m. Cambridge Community Thanksgiving Service

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell Choir practice

WEDNESDAY

NO Worship

NO Pre-Confirmation or Confirmation

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Worship

3 p.m. Travel to Pres House Service

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

11:15 a.m. Volunteers drive for Meals on Wheels

6:30 p.m. Worship Service with Communion

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. Worship Service with Communion

TUESDAY

2 p.m. Outreach Committee

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass 

Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass. 

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

1 p.m Mary Circle

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult

9 a.m. Sunday School K-12

10 a.m Worship

4-5:30 p.m. Singing Tree Rehearsal

7 p.m. Community Thanksgiving Worship at Grace Lutheran

MONDAY

4 p.m. Sing-a-Long at Our House

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

NO AWANA Club K-5th

6-7:30 p.m. Youth Group

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Men's Breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Sunday School

MONDAY

5 p.m Fifth-grade Confirmation

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve Worship 

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

SATURDAY

9 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal Grades 2-6

1 p.m Hazel Keller 100th Birthday, Nora's

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship 

10:15 a.m. Christmas Program Rehearsal 

MONDAY

6:30 p.m. Church Council

WEDNESDAY

NO Confirmation

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship Service

10:15 a.m. Bible Study

TUESDAY

9 a.m. Jefferson County Jail Bible Study

WEDNESDAY

6:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve Worship and Pie Social

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

9 a.m. Sunday school

10 a.m. Youth Breakfast Club

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Adult Bible Study

