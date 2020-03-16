Typical of his weekday routine, John Drobac stood at Deerfield Coffeehouse’s counter about 8:30 a.m. Monday, waiting to pay for his java and donuts.
The downtown Deerfield coffeeshop’s normal bustle was absent though; Drobac was one of only two customers.
In front him on the counter, as well as posted at both of the entrances, were signs that said beginning Tuesday, March 17, orders would be taken online for pick-up only. In-house seating, the signs said, would be temporarily suspended.
Coffeehouse owner Teresa Pelletier said she was responding to a Dane County order Sunday that she reduce her seating capacity by 50 percent, in response to coronavirus concerns. Pelletier said she decided to voluntarily go a step beyond that, closing the doors for other than pickup orders and limiting her hours.
"To keep my staff safe and the community safe... we really need to shut it down as much as possible. It's better if we’re not interacting with a lot of people," Pelletier said.
Her decision followed a string of orders in other states, including in Illinois, that restaurants close to dine-in customers, with pick-up and drive-up only allowed.
But in the Dane County area on Monday afternoon, the only order remained to limit seating. Nevertheless, many eateries had announced new pick-up only rules similar to Deerfield Coffeehouse’s.
Drobac said he would “make the best of tomorrow,” and said he expects to continue ordering his daily coffee and donuts for pickup.
Pelletier characterized Monday as a “period of transition... definitely new eyes and looking at things differently," with a noticeable uptick in pickup orders.
She said it followed a weekend that “was still active, a lot of questions about if we’re staying open or not.”up.
“So people still want their coffee, they still want their food, which is great,” Pelletier said. Now, she said, her questions include, "How do we still serve the community and stay safe? How do we communicate those changes?”
A similar scene was playing out on Monday in downtown Cambridge, as Cathy Yerges, who opened Cambridge Market Café in June 2019, navigated the new coronavirus reality.
“So the weekend was actually a good weekend for us, we saw an uptick in business,” Yerges said. “A lot of people seemed to be out, they were looking for community.”
Then, that began to transition to more sales of gift cards that can be redeemed into the future, Yerges said.
In a social media post Sunday, Yerges announced measure that included scaling back the café’s hours and moving cream and sugar “out of customer access.”
“We will now add them to your coffee for you,” the post said.
Though its indoor seating remained open Monday, Cambridge Market Café also announced on Sunday the start of online orders with curbside pickup.
“This morning we had a number of people take advantage of the curbside pickup,” Yerges said.
The cafe on Sunday also announced the availability of work and study space on its second floor with free wi-fi with seating “that meets the definition of social distancing.”
And, working with the Cambridge Area Resource Team and local ministries, it said it has added an option its website to buy food and beverages to give to others facing food insecurity, in the form of gift cards.
“If I can be a conduit to that, if can help get things to people in need, I am going to do that," Yerges said. "We have to pull together."
Yerges acknowledged there’s a strong chance that she might be ordered in coming days to cease all operation.
“I think this is just the tip,” she said. “I do anticipate getting an order to close completely.”
For now, she said, “I can’t let fear stop what I am meant to do.”
Pelletier, who opened Deerfield Coffeehouse about a year ago, said not seeing regular customers in the shop, other than picking up food and drink, is going to be hard.
“We’re going to miss everyone. We’re going to miss our regulars, we’re going to miss the families on the weekends,” she said.
“The silver lining of this is realizing how many connections and relationships we have developed over the past year, how much the community has become such an important place in our lives."
"We’re still going to be here for them in whatever way we can," she pledged.
Throughout the day Monday, announcements continued to come in from businesses in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas about closures -- and about decisions to remain open.
The list, as of 3:30 p.m. Monday March 16, included:
- Truckstar Collission Center in Deerfield is operating “business as usual” unless further steps become necessary due to mandated/community-wide closures.
- The Bank of Deerfield closed its lobbies at noon on Monday. Going forward, “everything will be by appointment or drive through” the bank announced
- American Family Insurance Agent Sherry Lange, in Deerfield, announced her office would be closing its doors. Agents will still available via phone and email.
- CommonHouse in Cambridge announced it would shut its doors at the end of the business day on Monday, without to-go or curbside options.
- Details Boutique in Cambridge announced it would shut its doors after 5 p.m. Monday, with online ordering still available.
- Quilted Oak & Ice Cream in Deerfield said it would be limited immediately to pickup/to go orders with no indoor seating.
- Keystone Grill in Cambridge said it would “remain open as long as we are allowed,” adding that, “we are spacing our tables and barstools, and emphasizing carryout and curbside pickup.”
- Ruby Rose Gallery in Cambridge announced that it will close at 5 p.m. Monday “until it is safe to open again.”
- The Victorian of Cambridge bed and breakfast said it is “open for business,” with “plenty of social distance for guests.”
- Dynamic Health & Fitness in Cambridge has closed
- Our House Assisted Living in Cambridge is restricting visitors to all but essential medical personnel and its staff.
- Rowe Pottery Works in Cambridge remains open, including its retail area. “Our business is small, our employees have very defined work spaces that are naturally separated and we have less than 10 people at any given time in our studio spaces,” a release said.
- Brown Heating & Cooling in Deerfield is open for business as usual. "I just ask that is sick that they please not stop by until they feel better," owner Jerry Brown said.
