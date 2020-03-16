John Drobac buys coffee and a donut from Ria Howard at Deerfield Coffeehouse in Deerfield, Wisconsin on Monday morning March 16, 2020. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the coffeehouse will accept online orders only for pick-up, out of concern about the coronavirus. Other local businesses are also making changes to their hours and policies after Public Health Madison & Dane County on Sunday March 15 ordered restaurants and other establishments in Dane County to reduce their seating capacity to 50 percent. Deerfield Coffeehouse co-owner Teresa Pelletier said she chose to go a step beyond that order, completely eliminating eat-in options beginning Tuesday.