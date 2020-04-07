Cambridge’s Dancing Goat Distillery has temporarily shifted from making spirits to producing hand sanitizer by the bucketful.
Before it closed on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the distillery at 909 Vineyard Drive produced Limousin Rye whiskey and Travis Hasse liqueurs. It also owns Death’s Door gin and other spirits.
In a release Monday April 6, Dancing Goat said that based on demand from local healthcare organizations and municipalities a “very limited, essential-only staff” is producing 5-gallon buckets of hand sanitizer for first responder organizations, health care facilities and essential businesses and operations.
“It is not packaged for individual consumer use,” the release said.
“Currently, we have produced more than 2,500 gallons of Dancing Goat Hand Sanitizer with another 1,200 gallons being made this week,” the release said. It’s being manufactured according to World Health Organization and U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations.
Recipients have included the Village of Cambridge, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville Police, local fire and EMS departments and Memorial Pet Services.
First responder organization or healthcare facilities that would like to request Dancing Goat Hand Sanitizer should email billygoat@dancinggoat.com. In the email, include the following information:
• Organization name
• Address
• Contact name
• Email address
• A description of the organization’s need for hand sanitizer and whether it is a non-profit, for-profit or government department
•Amount of hand sanitizer requested, in gallons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.