DELAFIELD — When the final seconds ticked off the clock in Deerfield’s non-conference game with Delafield St. John’s NW Military Academy Friday, the Demons’ sideline looked like a triage unit.
The physicality of the Lancers took its toll, and the final score, a 25-6 St. John’s win, reflected it.
Several Deerfield players, some of they keys on both sides of the football, suffered injuries that would not allow them to return to the late afternoon game at Rick Leone Stadium.
“They were two-way starters and we had three two-way starters already on the bench before the game, so we came into it short-handed, with never helps,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “Even though they keep working, it’s still a predominantly junior team.”
Among the injured players were sophomore wide receiver/linebacker Collin Klade and junior linemen Luke Olson and Sean Gjermo.
“That was a good team, that was a physical team with a lot of athletes,” said Sweger.
Deerfield (0-2) looked good early marching 73 yards in six plays, with Bene Lemke capping off the game-opening drive with a 1-yard dive at the 8 minutes, 26 second mark.
The touchdown was set up by a Tyler Haak-to-Reily Bonjour 49-yard pass to the 1, and Lemke finished it off for a 6-0 Demons lead.
It took St. John’s just three plays to answer. Facing a third-and-17, Brandin Podziemski caught a Philip Austin pass while being defended by Haak and raced 81 yards to paydirt, tying the score at 6-6.
“It appeared (to me) there was a push-off but it wasn’t called, that’s football and that’s how things go sometimes,” said Sweger of the Lancers’ first score. “We had the look we wanted, our corners were in the right spot, but it was a big third-down play and it was a gut punch early.”
The Lancers would add solo scores in the second, third and fourth quarters to pull away.
St. John’s took the lead for good as senior Gerald Gittens capped a six-play, 60-yard drive with a 4-yard run with 4:04 remaining in the first half.
The other two Lancer touchdowns were scored by junior Donny Austin. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound back who finished with a game-high 169 yards, scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter and a 10-yard sprint in the fourth.
But the Demons had their chances, losing the ball on downs three times inside St. John’s territory.
“It was just those little things that they did better than we did,” Sweger said.
Haak led the Demons in both rushing (47 yards) and passing (103 yards), while Bonjour caught four passes for 138 yards.
Freshman Cal Fisher completed Deerfield’s longest pass, a 65-yard strike to Bonjour on a flee flicker early in the fourth quarter.
“I’m so proud of them, they kept battling,” Sweger said. “This was a game where they could have easily packed it in; you see seven varsity football players on the sidelines and you’re a sophomore who’s only been a varsity player two games it’s easy to get that ‘loser’s limp.’ Our boys just kept going.
“We’re going to keep working.”
UP NEXT
Deerfield will open Trailways Small Conference play on the road traveling to Johnson Creek Friday. The Bluejays (2-0) are ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Small Schools poll.
“That’s a real good program that’s senior-driven, they’re well-coached and they’re certainly the class of the conference,” said Sweger. “We’re not going into it with our best look right now, but we’re not going to back down.”
Kickoff at Glover Field is 7 p.m.
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S 25
DEERFIELD 6
Deerfield 6 0 0 0 — 6
St. John’s 6 6 6 7 — 25
Deerfield— Lemke, 1 run (kick blocked).
St. John’s — Podziemski, 81 pass from P. Austin (run failed.
St. John’s — Gritten, 3 run (run failed).
St. John’s — D. Austin, 5 run (run failed).
St. John’s — D. Austin, 10 run (Bensch kick).
First Downs — DEER 10, STJ 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — DEER 22-67, STJ 32-322. Passing Yards — DEER 168, STJ 179. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — DEER 8-24-4, STJ 5-12-0. Fumbles-lost — DEER 0-0, STJ 2-2. Penalty Yards — DEER 37, STJ 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.