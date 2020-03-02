CAMBRIDGE

-OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Pin & Sew

12 p.m. Potluck

1 p.m. Women of the ELC

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Fellowship coffee hour

10:15 a.m. Sunday School/Confirmation

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9:30 a.m. Prayers for our People

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Lenten Supper

6 p.m. Confirmation

7 p.m. Lenten Worship

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

THURSDAY

5:30 p.m. Community Cafe

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship — Rev. Ramel Bakken, guest preacher

10 a.m. Fellowship coffee hour

10 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

MONDAY

9 a.m. Area youth leaders

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell Choir practice

7 p.m. Final Words Bible Study

TUESDAY

6:30 p.m. Stewardship committee

7:30 p.m. Grace Council meeting

WEDNESDAY

7:30 a.m. High school breakfast

5:30 p.m. Lenten Soup Supper, hosted by high school youth

6:30 p.m. Worship

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Lydia Circle at Grace, Judy Tait hostess

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

5:30 p.m. OCPC sponsors Community Cafe at Cambridge High School

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Worship

11:15 a.m. Session

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

12 p.m. Community Activities Program Senior MealTHURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

NO Thursday evening service during lent

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. Worship service

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Pre-service supper

7 p.m. Mid-week Service

THURSDAY

NO Thursday evening service during Lent

ST. PIUS CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

5:30 p.m. Attend Community Cafe

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

6 p.m. Fellowship at Nickelsburgs

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School

10 a.m Worship

MONDAY

4 p.m. Sing-a-long at Our House

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:25 p.m. Awana Club, Crazy Socks

6 p.m. Youth Group

THURSDAY

6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast, Lake Ripley Family Restaurant

SUNDAY

9 a.m Worship/Holy Communion

10:15 a.m. Sunday School

WEDNESDAY

5:30 p.m. Lenten Soup Supper

6:45 p.m. Handbell Rehearsal

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

SATURDAY

5 p.m. Worship w/Communion

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship w/Sunday School singing

10:15 a.m. Sunday School

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Quilters

5:30 p.m. Education Committee

6:30 p.m. Worship/Music Committee

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Lenten Supper — Charity Circle

7 p.m Lenten Worship

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Old Wise Lutherans Breakfast

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Deerfield Bible Class

FRIDAY

4 p.m. Reena Senior Living Song Service

SATURDAY

10 a.m. Simplified worship service

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Lenten Communion Service

MONDAY

3:30 p.m. Jefferson Bible Class

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Deerfield Bible Class

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Confirmation

9 a.m. Worship Service and Sunday School followed by Council

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Lenten Service

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

