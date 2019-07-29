Animal & Veterinary Science
Rabbit Display, Greta Kantzler, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Clothing
Pillows, Gabrielle Olson, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Tote bag, Gabrielle Olson, Blue, Champion Award - Purple, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Simple sleepwear, Gabrielle Olson, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Simple non-wearable art, Meghan Saemann, White, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Top with set-in sleeves, Adela Arrington, Blue, Merit Award - Yellow, Cambridge 4-H
Communications
Original creative writing, Adela Arrington, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Literature, Poetry Beg, Gabrielle Olson, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Posters, Favorite project, Meghan Saemann, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Cultural Arts
Hand-dipped tie dyeing, Meghan Saemann, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Mosaic w seeds, glass etc., Erin Kammann, Blue, Champion Award - Purple, Oak Park 4-H
Clay Pottery, Gabrielle Olson, White, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Ceramic item, Gabrielle Olson, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
String art, Erin Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Art work recycled materials, Grace Brattlie, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Art work recycled materials, Landon Brattlie, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Art work recycled materials, Wyatt Brattlie, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Drawing, Graphite pencils, Adela Arrington, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Drawing, Graphite pencils, Samuel Lenarz, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Drawing, Graphite pencils, Abigail Matte, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Drawing, Graphite pencils, Gabrielle Olson, White, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Drawing, Graphite pencils, Kaleb Regoli, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Drawing, Graphite pencils, Meghan Saemann, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Drawing, Colored pencils, Aiden Dumke, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Drawing, Colored pencils, Kaleb Regoli, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Drawing, Color chalks contour pastels, Abigail Matte, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Calligraphy, hand lettering, Gabrielle Olson, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Drawing, Any other medium, Samuel Lenarz, Red, Cambridge 4-H
Jewlery, Bead work, Adela Arrington, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Leathercraft Design, Adela Arrington, Red, Cambridge 4-H
Painting, Watercolor, Adela Arrington, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Painting, Watercolor, Aiden Dumke, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Painting, Watercolor, Greta Kantzler, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Painting, Watercolor, Gabrielle Olson, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Painting, Watercolor, Meghan Saemann, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Painting, Poster paint or tempera, Erin Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Painting, Poster paint or tempera, Isabella Kelly, White, Oak Park 4-H
Painting, Acrylics, Abigail Matte, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Painting, Any other painting incl kit, Isabella Kelly, Red, Oak Park 4-H
Paper sculpture, Landon Brattlie, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Paper sculpture, Samuel Lenarz, Red, Cambridge 4-H
Paper-mache sculpture, Landon Brattlie, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Clay-kiln fired, Grace Brattlie, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Clay-kiln fired, Aiden Dumke, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Clay-kiln fired, Isabella Kelly, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Clay-air or oven dried, Greta Kantzler, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Dairy Cattle
Ayrshire, Reg Summer Yrlg Hfr, Daniel Swain, Blue, Champion Award - Purple, Grand Champion, Oak Park 4-H
Brown Swiss, Grade Cow 4 yrs & older, Kiley Henn, Blue, Champion Award - Purple, Grand Champion, Oak Park 4-H
Grade Holstein, Fall Yrlg Hfr, Katy Henn, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Guernsey, Reg Cow 2 yrs old, under3, Daniel Swain, Blue, Champion Award - Purple, Grand Champion, Oak Park 4-H
Registered Holstein, Spring Hfr Calf, Isabella Kelly, White, Oak Park 4-H
Registered Holstein, Spring Yrlg Hfr, Katy Henn, Red, Oak Park 4-H
Showmanship-Dairy, Isabella Kelly, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Showmanship-Dairy, Katy Henn, White, Oak Park 4-H
Showmanship-Dairy, Kiley Henn, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Dairy Goats
Breeding, Senior under age 2, Grace Brattlie, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Breeding, Senior under age 2,Wyatt Brattlie, White, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Breeding, Senior age 2 and under 3,Grace Brattlie, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Breeding, Senior age 2 and under 3, Katarina Toepfer, Red, Oak Park 4-H
Breeding, Senior age 3 and under 4,Aiden Kammann, Blue, 2, Oak Park 4-H
Breeding, Senior age 4 and under 5,Erin Kammann, Blue, 1, Oak Park 4-H
Breeding, Aged Doe, Grace Brattlie, Red, 2, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Breeding, Aged Doe, Kade Kammann, White, 3, Oak Park 4-H
Breeding, Intermediate Kid, Grace Brattlie, Red, 3, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Breeding, Intermediate Kid, Wyatt Brattlie, White, 5, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Breeding, Intermediate Kid, Aiden Kammann, Blue, 2, Oak Park 4-H
Breeding, Intermediate Kid, Erin Kammann, Red, Oak Park 4-H
Breeding, Senior Yearling, Aiden Kammann, Red, 4, Oak Park 4-H
Breeding, Senior Yearling, Erin Kammann, Blue, 2, Reserve Champion Award - Lavendar, Oak Park 4-H
Breeding, Senior Yearling, Kade Kammann, Red, 3, Oak Park 4-H
Breeding, Senior Yearling, Katarina Toepfer, Blue, 1, Champion Award - Purple, Oak Park 4-H
Breeders Improvement, Aiden Kamman, Red, 3, Oak Park 4-H
Breeders Improvement, Erin Kammann, Red, 2, Oak Park 4-H
Produce of Dam, Grace Brattlie, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Produce of Dam, Aiden Kammann, Red, Oak Park 4-H
Produce of Dam, Erin Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Exhibitor's Herd, Aiden Kammann, Red, Oak Park 4-H
Exhibitor's Herd ,Erin Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Showmanship, Intermediate, Grace Brattlie, Blue, 1, Champion Award - Purple, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Showmanship, Intermediate, Wyatt Brattlie, Blue, 2, Reserve Champion Award - Lavendar, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Showmanship, Intermediate, Aiden Kammann, Red, 3, Oak Park 4-H
Cloverbud
One decorated food item, Mikoline Swain, Multi-color, Oak Park 4-H
2 cookies or brownies, Mikoline Swain, Multi-color, Oak Park 4-H
Houseplant from cutting, Halley Halverson, Multi-color, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Lit, painting, musical instrum, Mikoline Swain, Multi-color, Oak Park 4-H
Arts or crafts exhibit, Mikoline Swain, Multi-color, Oak Park 4-H
Display on "My World", Mikoline Swain, Multi-color, Oak Park 4-H
Item made of leather, Halley Halverson, Multi-color, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Item made from kit, Halley Halverson, Multi-color, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Cake Decorating
Birthday cake, Gabrielle Olson, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Novelty cakes, Meghan Saemann, White, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Food Preservation
Dried meats, Katarina Toepfer, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Perishables & Baked Goods
Candy, Gabrielle Olson,Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Melon boat, Aiden Kammann, Blue, Reserve Champion Award – Lavender, Oak Park 4-H
Baked potato up to 4 toppings, Aiden Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Bar Cookie, Aiden Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Dinner menu, Kade Kammann,, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Dinner menu, Katarina Toepfer, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Bread from sweet dough, Erin Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Two-Crust fruit pie, Erin Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Dessert of Choice, Erin Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
History and Heritage
Family tree, Isabella Kelly, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Biography of ancestor, Gabrielle Olson, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Home Environment Project
Adela Arrington, Red, Cambridge 4-H
Knitting & Crocheting
Beginning crochet, Adela Arrington, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Mechanical Projects
Aerospace, Display related to project, Greta Kantzler, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Legos, Display Vehicles-Kit, Kaleb Regoli, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Legos,Display Vehicle-Orig, Aiden Dumke, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Legos, Display Vehicle-Orig, Gabrielle OlsonPink, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Legos, Display Building-orig, Gabrielle Olson, White, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Legos, Display Building-orig, Kaleb Regoli, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Legos, Any Lego Display-kit, Meghan Saemann, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Legos, Any Lego Display, Kaleb Regoli, White, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Model Rocketry, Aiden Dumke, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Photography
8 x 10 enlargement-color, Abigail Matte, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
3 best photos, Isabella Kelly, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
3 best photos, Abigail Matte, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
3 best photos, Gabrielle Olson, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
3 Wisconsin color, Isabella Kelly, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
3 any subject b&w, Gabrielle Olson, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
8x10 enlargement color, Aiden Kammann, White, Oak Park 4-H
8x10 enlargement b&w, Aiden Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
3 best photos, Aiden Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
3 photos animals, Aiden Kammann, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
3 photos animals, Lauryn Weisensel, Red, Oak Park 4-H
8x10 enlargement-color, Erin Kammann, Blue, Reserve Champion Award – Lavender; Red; White, Oak Park 4-H
Farm crops
Hay first crop, Regoli, Kaleb, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Hay second crop, Kaleb Regoli, White, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Grass Hay Sample-1st cut, Kaleb Regoli, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Grass Hay Sample-2nd cut, Kaleb Regoli, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Corn Silage pit, tube, Lauryn Weisensel, Red, Oak Park 4-H
Poultry
Bantam Small Birds, Hen Single Comb Clean Leg, Katarina Toepfer, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Bantam Small Birds, Pullet Feather Legged, Katarina Toepfer, Red, Oak Park 4-H
Bantam Small Birds, Hen Feather Legged, Katarina Toepfer, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Chickens Large Birds, Hen English, Katarina Toepfer, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Chickens Large Birds, Hen Continental, Katarina Toepfer, Pink, Oak Park 4-H
Market Birds, Roasters 5 - 10 lbs., Aiden Kammann, Red, Oak Park 4-H
Market Birds, Roasters 5 - 10 lbs., Katarina Toepfer, Blue, Oak Park 4-H
Showmanship-Poultry, Senior, Katarina Toepfer, Red, Oak Park 4-H
Showmanship-Poultry, Intermediate, Aiden Kammann, White, Oak Park 4-H
Rabbits
Fancy Breeds, Sr Buck Holland Lop-Solid, Aiden Dumke, White, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Shooting sports
Archery Indoor Spots, Int Archery 12-14 finger shoot, Adela Arrington, Red, Cambridge 4-H
Wildlife Ecology Knowledge Challenge, Inter 12-14 Knowledge, Adela Arringtonm, Red, Cambridge 4-H
Swine
Showmanship, Alma Mikkelson, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Showmanship, Evelyn Mikkelson, Blue, Reserve Champion Award – Lavendar, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Showmanship, Kaleb Regol, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Barrow Crossb, Red, Evelyn Mikkelson, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Gilt Yorkshire ,Kaleb Regoli, Blue, Reserve Champion Award - Lavendar, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Gilt Crossb, Red, Alma Mikkelson, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Woodworking
Article for use outdoors, Aiden Dumke, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Article for use outdoors, Gabrielle Olson, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Article for use in storage, Samuel Lenarz, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Toy or homemade game, Samuel Lenarz, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Article for use outdoors, Greta Kantzler, Blue, Merit Award - Yellow, Cambridge 4-H
Article for storage, Adela Arrington, Blue, Cambridge 4-H
Toy or homemade game, Kaleb Regoli, Blue, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Youth Leadership & Self Determined Projects
Education poster, Abigail Matte, Red, Glacial Drumlin 4-H
