CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge volleyball team was defeated in straight sets, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21, against Belleville in a Capitol South Conference match in Cambridge.
Gracie Korth led the Blue Jays in digs and kills with 10 and seven, respectively.
Summer Hausz collected eight digs and also had five kills. Maya Holzueter recorded three kills.
Emma Nottestad had a team-best three aces, while Ashlynn Jarlesberg had two. Jarlesberg ended the game with nine digs.
Cambridge will take on Wisconsin Heights on the road Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
