Deerfield - Marge Peters, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23 at home. She was born April 11, 1929 to Stanley and Minnie DeGolier and was blessed with three brothers, Howard, Donald and Emmett.
She graduated from Deerfield High School and started her teaching career at the Deerfield Country Schools and then Marshall Elementary School. She married Bill Peters on August 20, 1949. They lived a full life together and enjoyed traveling, square dancing, camping, were avid Brewers, Badger and Packer fans, card games, and above all spending time with family and friends.
She was devoted to serving her Lord and Savior, the church, and her community and was recognized as Deerfield Citizen of the Year. She was a member of the Deerfield Legion Auxiliary and active volunteer with the Deerfield Public Library.
She touched and made a difference in many lives as wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and teacher!
Marge is survived and loved dearly by her daughter Debbie Borzewski (Richard), son David Peters, daughter Diane Rivers (Randy); 5 grandchildren William Rivers, Cassandra Blaso (Justin), Dean Peters, Sean Borzewski (Stefanie), and Darren Peters, and 7 great grandchildren - Sunny, Camden, Kira, Brayden, Lydia, Kimura and Weston. Further survived by brother-in-law, Reginald Peters and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, her brothers Howard, Donald and Emmett.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 W. Main Street, Deerfield, with Rev. Paula Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Deerfield Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the burial, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of services Sunday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Deerfield Lutheran Church or Deerfield Community Center.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the compassionate caregivers at Aster Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice Care.
Please share your memories of Marge at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.