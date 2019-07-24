4K Supply List
One backpack or school bag labeled with child’s name (big enough to hold library books and school projects)
One change of clothing (underwear, socks, pants, shorts, shirt) sealed in gallon-size bag and labeled, to be kept at school.
Two pocket folders with two pockets (labeled)
Two glue sticks
One half-inch clear view binder (labeled on inside)
One box of sandwich bags (zipper seal)
One box snack-size bags (zipper seal)
AM Class:
One pack Crayola Pipsqueak washable markers
One container antibacterial/disinfectant wipes
One box of tissues
One box gallon-size bags (zipper seal)
PM Class:
One package baby wipes
One box of five-ounce dixie cups
One bottle hand sanitizer
One pack expo dry-erase markers
Kindergarten Boys Supply List
One Play-Doh set (four-ounce cans, assorted colors, four/set)
One composition book (marble cover, wide rule, 100 sheets, black)
One pair of headphones
One large pink eraser (latex-free)
One disinfectant wipes canister (bleach-free)
One pack Crayola washable markers (wide tip, eight/set)
One foaming hand sanitizer (alcohol-free, pump)
Two Crayola crayons (tuck box, eight/box)
One box of tissues
Five two-pocket folders (assorted colors)
Seven washable glue sticks (dries clear)
One Elmer’s white glue bottle
One art smock/old shirt
One set of gym shoes
Kindergarten Girls Supply List
One Gallon Ziploc Storage Bags Box
One composition book (marble cover, wide rule, 100 sheets, black)
One pair of headphones
One large pink eraser (latex-free)
One disinfectant wipes canister (bleach-free)
One pack crayola washable markers (wide tip, eight/set)
One foaming hand sanitizer (alcohol-free, pump)
Two Crayola crayons (tuck box, eight/box)
One pack 250-count paper napkins
Five two-pocket folders: assorted colors
Seven washable glue sticks (dries clear)
One art smock/old shirt
One set gym shoes
First Grade Supply List
One Ziplock sandwich-size zipper bags (50-count)
One Ziplock gallon-size zipper bags (25-count)
One pack pencil cap erasers (latex-free, 12/pack)
One disinfecting wipes canister (bleach-free)
One five-inch scissors (pointed tip, latex-free)
One pack Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight/set)
One pack Crayola washable markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight/set)
One box Crayola crayons (24/box)
One large pink eraser
One dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)
One each two-pocket folders (blue, red, yellow and green)
One box of tissues
Three Elmer’s washable glue sticks (purple, dries clear)
One Expo 2 Dry Erase Markers (chisel tip, low odor, asst. four/pack)
One plastic pencil box
One hand sanitizer gel (antibacterial, pump)
Two highlighters (chisel tip, yellow)
One pair of headphones
One art smock/old shirt
One set gym shoes
Second Grade Supply List
One composition book (marble cover, wide rule, 100 sheets, black)
Two disinfecting wipes canisters (bleach-free)
One notebook (one-subject, wide rule)
One Expo 2 Dry Erase Markers (chisel tip, low odor, asst. four/pack)
One pack Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight/set)
One box of tissues
Two red folders (two-pocket, with prongs)
One each two-pocket folder (blue, red and green)
One box Crayola crayons (24/box)
One plastic pencil box
One five-inch scissors (pointed tip, latex-free)
Five Elmer’s washable glue stick, white
Four large pink erasers
Three dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)
One pair of headphones
One art smock/old shirt
One set gym shoes
Third Grade Supply List
One one-subject notebook (wide rule, green)
One one-subject notebook (wide rule, blue)
One pack Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight/set)
One box of tissues
One two-pocket folder (yellow)
One two-pocket folder (green)
One two-pocket folder (blue)
One two-pocket folder (red with prongs)
One box Crayola crayons (24/box)
One seven-inch scissors (pointed tip, latex-free)
Two large pink erasers
Two dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)
One pencil case
One set Crayola colored pencils (seven inch, sharpened, 24/set)
Four washable glue sticks
One pair of headphones
One art smock/old shirt
One set gym shoes
Fourth Grade Supply List
One spiral notebook (wide rule, yellow)
Two packs pencil cap erasers (latex-free, 12/pack)
One pack Crayola markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight/set)
Eight Expo 2 Dry Erase Markers (chisel tip, low odor, black)
One three-ring binder (one-inch, EZ Ring)
One wide ruled, filler paper (10.5 x 8, 120/pack)
One each: two-pocket folders in blue, red, green, yellow, purple and black
Two Elmer’s glue sticks (washable)
Four dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)
One large pink eraser
One seven-inch scissors (pointed tip, latex-free)
One set Crayola colored pencils (seven inch, sharpened, 12/set)
Two boxes of tissues
One plastic pencil box
Two highlighters (chisel tip, yellow)
Two disinfecting wipes canisters (bleach-free)
One pair of headphones
One art smock/old shirt
One set of gym shoes
Fifth Grade Supply List
One pack Crayola markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight/set)
Two Elmer’s glue sticks (washable, white)
One fabric pencil case (three-hole with grommets, 10 x 6)
One each: two-pocket folders in blue, red, green, yellow, purple and black
One plastic pencil box
Two packs pencil cap erasers (latex-free, 12/pack)
One each: wide-ruled notebook in blue, red, green and yellow
Four dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)
One set Crayola colored pencils (seven inch, sharpened, 12/set)
One ballpoint pen (medium point, red)
One Expo 2 Dry Erase Markers (chisel tip, low odor, Asst. four/pack)
One box of tissues
One disinfecting wipes canister (bleach-free)
One pair of headphones
One art smock/old shirt
One set of gym shoes
Sixth Grade Supply List
One set Crayola colored pencils (seven inch, sharpened, 24/set)
One pack Crayola markers (Wide tip, ten/set)
One disinfecting wipes canister (bleach-free)
One highlighter pack (chisel tip, six-pack with yellow, blue, green, pink, orange, purple)
One TI30XA Scientific Calculator (54 Function)
One fabric pencil case (three-hole with grommets, 10 x 6)
Four dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)
Two medium point blue pens
One each: two-pocket folders in red and blue
One box of tissues
One pair of headphones
One each: spiral notebook, wide rule in blue and red
Four pencil cap eraser packs (latex-free, 12/pack)
Two Elmer’s glue sticks (washable)
Two medium point red pens
One three-ring binder (optional, for organization only)
One art smock/old shirt
One set of gym shoes
Seventh Grade Supply List
One large three-ring binder (trapper keeper or open binder)
One folder for exploratory classes
Six composition notebooks (not spiral): two for science, one for literature, one for language arts, two for math.
One pack 3 x 5 index cards (minimum 150)
Pencils with erasers (Four dozen #2 pencils, two dozen to the teacher for later). If you prefer mechanical, add extra lead to your list.
One pack blue or black pens
One set colored highlighters
One set expo assorted color dry-erase markers (four pack, chisel tip)
One scientific calculator (Not graphing): Recommended TI-30X or TI-34 II, by Texas Instruments. It helps students if their calculator has the same buttons, symbols and functions as the other students in their work groups. Please provide fresh batteries. Scientific calculators can be purchased at the Dollar Tree which will work, but they are not very durable.
Choir students (one black 3-ring binder and a pencil)
One pair headphones or ear buds
Other items:
One zipper pencil case (three-hole punched)
One box of tissues
One set of one-inch post-it flags
One 12 oz bottle of hand sanitizer
Eighth Grade Supply List
One large three-ring binder (trapper keeper or open binder)
One folder for exploratory classes
Six composition notebooks (not spiral)
One pack 3 x 5 index cards (100 cards)
Pencils with erasers (Four dozen #2 pencils, two dozen to the teacher for later.) If you prefer mechanical, add extra lead to your list.
One pack blue or black pens
One set of Crayola markers (10 pack)
Choir students: one black 3-ring binder and a pencil
One scientific calculator (Not graphing): Recommended TI-30X or TI-34 II, by Texas Instruments. It helps students if their calculator has the same buttons, symbols and functions as the other students in their work groups. Please provide fresh batteries. Scientific calculators can be purchased at the Dollar Tree which will work, but they are not very durable.
One pair headphones or ear buds
One zipper pencil case (three-hole punched)
One box of tissues
One canister of Clorox/Lysol wipes
One set of one-inch post-it flags
