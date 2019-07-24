4K Supply List

One backpack or school bag labeled with child’s name (big enough to hold library books and school projects)

One change of clothing (underwear, socks, pants, shorts, shirt) sealed in gallon-size bag and labeled, to be kept at school.

Two pocket folders with two pockets (labeled)

Two glue sticks

One half-inch clear view binder (labeled on inside)

One box of sandwich bags (zipper seal)

One box snack-size bags (zipper seal)

AM Class:

One pack Crayola Pipsqueak washable markers

One container antibacterial/disinfectant wipes

One box of tissues

One box gallon-size bags (zipper seal)

PM Class:

One package baby wipes

One box of five-ounce dixie cups

One bottle hand sanitizer

One pack expo dry-erase markers

Kindergarten Boys Supply List

One Play-Doh set (four-ounce cans, assorted colors, four/set)

One composition book (marble cover, wide rule, 100 sheets, black)

One pair of headphones

One large pink eraser (latex-free)

One disinfectant wipes canister (bleach-free)

One pack Crayola washable markers (wide tip, eight/set)

One foaming hand sanitizer (alcohol-free, pump)

Two Crayola crayons (tuck box, eight/box)

One box of tissues

Five two-pocket folders (assorted colors)

Seven washable glue sticks (dries clear)

One Elmer’s white glue bottle

One art smock/old shirt

One set of gym shoes

Kindergarten Girls Supply List

One Gallon Ziploc Storage Bags Box

One composition book (marble cover, wide rule, 100 sheets, black)

One pair of headphones

One large pink eraser (latex-free)

One disinfectant wipes canister (bleach-free)

One pack crayola washable markers (wide tip, eight/set)

One foaming hand sanitizer (alcohol-free, pump)

Two Crayola crayons (tuck box, eight/box)

One pack 250-count paper napkins

Five two-pocket folders: assorted colors

Seven washable glue sticks (dries clear)

One art smock/old shirt

One set gym shoes

First Grade Supply List

One Ziplock sandwich-size zipper bags (50-count)

One Ziplock gallon-size zipper bags (25-count)

One pack pencil cap erasers (latex-free, 12/pack)

One disinfecting wipes canister (bleach-free)

One five-inch scissors (pointed tip, latex-free)

One pack Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight/set)

One pack Crayola washable markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight/set)

One box Crayola crayons (24/box)

One large pink eraser

One dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)

One each two-pocket folders (blue, red, yellow and green)

One box of tissues

Three Elmer’s washable glue sticks (purple, dries clear)

One Expo 2 Dry Erase Markers (chisel tip, low odor, asst. four/pack)

One plastic pencil box

One hand sanitizer gel (antibacterial, pump)

Two highlighters (chisel tip, yellow)

One pair of headphones

One art smock/old shirt

One set gym shoes

Second Grade Supply List

One composition book (marble cover, wide rule, 100 sheets, black)

Two disinfecting wipes canisters (bleach-free)

One notebook (one-subject, wide rule)

One Expo 2 Dry Erase Markers (chisel tip, low odor, asst. four/pack)

One pack Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight/set)

One box of tissues

Two red folders (two-pocket, with prongs)

One each two-pocket folder (blue, red and green)

One box Crayola crayons (24/box)

One plastic pencil box

One five-inch scissors (pointed tip, latex-free)

Five Elmer’s washable glue stick, white

Four large pink erasers

Three dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)

One pair of headphones

One art smock/old shirt

One set gym shoes

Third Grade Supply List

One one-subject notebook (wide rule, green)

One one-subject notebook (wide rule, blue)

One pack Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight/set)

One box of tissues

One two-pocket folder (yellow)

One two-pocket folder (green)

One two-pocket folder (blue)

One two-pocket folder (red with prongs)

One box Crayola crayons (24/box)

One seven-inch scissors (pointed tip, latex-free)

Two large pink erasers

Two dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)

One pencil case

One set Crayola colored pencils (seven inch, sharpened, 24/set)

Four washable glue sticks

One pair of headphones

One art smock/old shirt

One set gym shoes

Fourth Grade Supply List

One spiral notebook (wide rule, yellow)

Two packs pencil cap erasers (latex-free, 12/pack)

One pack Crayola markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight/set)

Eight Expo 2 Dry Erase Markers (chisel tip, low odor, black)

One three-ring binder (one-inch, EZ Ring)

One wide ruled, filler paper (10.5 x 8, 120/pack)

One each: two-pocket folders in blue, red, green, yellow, purple and black

Two Elmer’s glue sticks (washable)

Four dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)

One large pink eraser

One seven-inch scissors (pointed tip, latex-free)

One set Crayola colored pencils (seven inch, sharpened, 12/set)

Two boxes of tissues

One plastic pencil box

Two highlighters (chisel tip, yellow)

Two disinfecting wipes canisters (bleach-free)

One pair of headphones

One art smock/old shirt

One set of gym shoes

Fifth Grade Supply List

One pack Crayola markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight/set)

Two Elmer’s glue sticks (washable, white)

One fabric pencil case (three-hole with grommets, 10 x 6)

One each: two-pocket folders in blue, red, green, yellow, purple and black

One plastic pencil box

Two packs pencil cap erasers (latex-free, 12/pack)

One each: wide-ruled notebook in blue, red, green and yellow

Four dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)

One set Crayola colored pencils (seven inch, sharpened, 12/set)

One ballpoint pen (medium point, red)

One Expo 2 Dry Erase Markers (chisel tip, low odor, Asst. four/pack)

One box of tissues

One disinfecting wipes canister (bleach-free)

One pair of headphones

One art smock/old shirt

One set of gym shoes

Sixth Grade Supply List

One set Crayola colored pencils (seven inch, sharpened, 24/set)

One pack Crayola markers (Wide tip, ten/set)

One disinfecting wipes canister (bleach-free)

One highlighter pack (chisel tip, six-pack with yellow, blue, green, pink, orange, purple)

One TI30XA Scientific Calculator (54 Function)

One fabric pencil case (three-hole with grommets, 10 x 6)

Four dozen Ticonderoga #2 pencils (sharpened)

Two medium point blue pens

One each: two-pocket folders in red and blue

One box of tissues

One pair of headphones

One each: spiral notebook, wide rule in blue and red

Four pencil cap eraser packs (latex-free, 12/pack)

Two Elmer’s glue sticks (washable)

Two medium point red pens

One three-ring binder (optional, for organization only)

One art smock/old shirt

One set of gym shoes

Seventh Grade Supply List

One large three-ring binder (trapper keeper or open binder)

One folder for exploratory classes

Six composition notebooks (not spiral): two for science, one for literature, one for language arts, two for math.

One pack 3 x 5 index cards (minimum 150)

Pencils with erasers (Four dozen #2 pencils, two dozen to the teacher for later). If you prefer mechanical, add extra lead to your list.

One pack blue or black pens

One set colored highlighters

One set expo assorted color dry-erase markers (four pack, chisel tip)

One scientific calculator (Not graphing): Recommended TI-30X or TI-34 II, by Texas Instruments. It helps students if their calculator has the same buttons, symbols and functions as the other students in their work groups. Please provide fresh batteries. Scientific calculators can be purchased at the Dollar Tree which will work, but they are not very durable.

Choir students (one black 3-ring binder and a pencil)

One pair headphones or ear buds

Other items:

One zipper pencil case (three-hole punched)

One box of tissues

One set of one-inch post-it flags

One 12 oz bottle of hand sanitizer

Eighth Grade Supply List

One large three-ring binder (trapper keeper or open binder)

One folder for exploratory classes

Six composition notebooks (not spiral)

One pack 3 x 5 index cards (100 cards)

Pencils with erasers (Four dozen #2 pencils, two dozen to the teacher for later.) If you prefer mechanical, add extra lead to your list.

One pack blue or black pens

One set of Crayola markers (10 pack)

Choir students: one black 3-ring binder and a pencil

One scientific calculator (Not graphing): Recommended TI-30X or TI-34 II, by Texas Instruments. It helps students if their calculator has the same buttons, symbols and functions as the other students in their work groups. Please provide fresh batteries. Scientific calculators can be purchased at the Dollar Tree which will work, but they are not very durable.

One pair headphones or ear buds

One zipper pencil case (three-hole punched)

One box of tissues

One canister of Clorox/Lysol wipes

One set of one-inch post-it flags

