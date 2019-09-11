Thursday, Sept. 12
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Lunch
Corn Dog on a Stick
Baked Beans
Strawberry Cup
- Second choice: BBQ Rib Patty
Friday, Sept. 13
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes or Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Homemade Lasagna
Garlic Toast
Peas
Pears
- Second choice: BBQ Rib Patty
Monday, Sept. 16
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Mac & Cheese
Corn
Peaches
- Second choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Walking Taco
Refried Beans
Applesauce
Golden Graham
- Second choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Breakfast
Cini Mini Cinnamon Roll
Cheese Omelet
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Max Stix
- No meat
Glazed Carrots
Fruit Cocktail
- Second choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Thursday, Sept. 19
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Yogurt
Milk
Lunch
Mandarin Orange Chicken on Rice
Steamed Cauliflower
Fresh Orange Wedges
- Second choice: Cheese Quesadills
- No meat
