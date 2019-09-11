Thursday, Sept. 12

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Fruit

Lunch

Corn Dog on a Stick

Baked Beans

Strawberry Cup

  • Second choice: BBQ Rib Patty

Friday, Sept. 13

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes or Cinnamon Waffles

Hash Browns

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Homemade Lasagna

Garlic Toast

Peas

Pears

  • Second choice: BBQ Rib Patty

Monday, Sept. 16

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Mac & Cheese

Corn

Peaches

  • Second choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Yogurt

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Walking Taco

Refried Beans

Applesauce

Golden Graham

  • Second choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Breakfast

Cini Mini Cinnamon Roll

Cheese Omelet

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Max Stix

  • No meat

Glazed Carrots

Fruit Cocktail

  • Second choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Thursday, Sept. 19

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Yogurt

Milk

Lunch

Mandarin Orange Chicken on Rice

Steamed Cauliflower

Fresh Orange Wedges

  • Second choice: Cheese Quesadills
  • No meat

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.