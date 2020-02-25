JUNEAU — Jacob Moody won his first match, but, like Caleb Kendall, couldn’t get through the WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland sectional and both were eliminated from state tournament contention on Saturday.
Moody earned a 9-4 decision against Johnson Creek senior 152-pounder Isaiah Wollet (30-8) before getting pinned in the quarterfinals with an opportunity to get to state on the line by Random Lake junior Aiden Vandenbush, who went on to win the weight class. Vandenbush (46-0) pinned Moody at 2 minutes, 37 seconds.
On the wrestleback side of the bracket, Moody (16-12) was pinned in the third period by Lake Country Lutheran junior Brodey Schroeder (31-13).
Kendall, a junior 120-pounder, was pinned at 1:48 by Ethan San Felippo of Random Lake. San Felippo (37-4) was defeated in the championship match by Poynette sophomore (41-1) Cash Stewart.
Kendall (8-8) lost his last match by Waterloo junior Juan Alonso, who qualified for state going through wrestlebacks.
