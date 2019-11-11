Thursday, Nov. 14
1.BYO Yogurt Parfait, Fresh Fruit, Granola, Baby Carrots
2.Pizza Line
3.Popcorn Chicken
Friday, Nov. 15
1.Burrito Boat, Fiesta Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Corn, Peaches
2.Pizza Line
3.Lasagna
Monday, Nov. 18
1.Pancakes, Sausage, Sidekick Smoothie, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices
2.Pizza Line
3.Brat
Tuesday, Nov. 19
1.Spaghetti w/ Plain or Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Pears
2.Pizza Line
3.Mr.Rib Sandwich
Wednesday, Nov. 20
1.Chicken Tender Wrap, Seasoned Fries, Strawberry Applesauce
2.Pizza Line
3.Japanese Pan Noodles
Thursday, Nov. 21
1.Soft Taco, Spanish Rice, Fiesta Beans, Fresh Apple Slices
2.Pizza Line
3.Cuban Pork Sandwich
