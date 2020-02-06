The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent is holding local candidate forms in both communities in March.
The first will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. It will feature Cambridge School Board and Dane County Board District 37 candidates.
The second will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St. It will feature Dane County Board District 37 candidates.
These are only contested races in April in the Cambridge-Deerfield area.
The forums will be moderated by newspaper staff and may be recorded by local cable access channels. Newspaper staff will begin by asking questions of candidates, and then time will be allowed for audience questions.
Kathleeen “Kate” McGinnity and Kris Breunig, both of Cambridge, are running for the Dane County Board’s 37th District seat. Incumbent Bob Salov is not seeking re-election. Salov has represented District 37 since 1996.
District 37 includes the Villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the towns of Albion, Christiana, Deerfield, Dunkirk and Rutland, and part of the City of Edgerton.
Five people are seeking four seats on the Cambridge School Board. Incumbents Courtney Reed Jenkins, Tracy Smithback-Travis, Julie West and Jim Womble are on the ballot, as is non-incumbent Grace Leonard.
Three of the School Board seats are for three-year terms and one is for the remainder of a two-year term. The three candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the three-year seats and the fourth will fill the remainder of the two-year seat.
More information: ksaemann@hngnews.com or (608) 220-7285.
