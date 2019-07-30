The Cambridge Blues kept rolling.
The Blues won their Home Talent Night League game to further improve their chances of playing playoff baseball for the second year in a row and they swept a doubleheader in Home Talent Sunday League action.
Cambridge opened the week with an 11-1 victory against Utica and concluded it with 6-3 and 19-8 wins over Waterloo.
“It was a good week, I was glad to see us keep playing well,” Cambridge player/manager Owen Johnson said.
Cambridge 11, Utica 1
Blake Britzke started and gave up two hits in five innings on the mound for Cambridge before the Blues scored four unearned runs in the sixth inning to close out Utica at Jones Park on Thursday, July 25.
Britzke has been the main Thursday Night starter for Cambridge, but was kept from regular pitching duties after suffering an injury earlier in the summer. He struck out five batters and gave up five walks.
“We’ve kind of been bringing him back slowly and a little more against Utica and he threw well,” Johnson said. “He’s been a guy who will throws strikes, but then he’ll have that one inning where he struggles a little bit. It’s not always a strikeout game, but he uses his defense behind him.”
At the plate, Chase Jarlsberg was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs in the second spot in the batting order and Austin Haugen helped lengthen the lineup with two hits out of the sixth spot. Haugen drew two walks.
“He will use all fields and he goes up there and he’s patient,” Johnson said. “He had two hits and two walks, with both of his hits to right field. He goes up there and works the at-bat. That’s a good approach.”
(Game 1)
Cambridge 6,
Waterloo 3
Jarlsberg doubled home Colton Ehrke in the seventh and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Jared Horton to give the Blues breathing room in the first game of a Sunday League doubleheader against the visiting McKays on Sunday.
Jarlsberg was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. He doubled and hit a two-run home run in the third inning for Cambridge.
“He has really come on this year,” Johnson said. “He’s played for seven years for us. There have been some high spots and some tough spots. Part of it is just experience and coming and being able to play. Now he’s one of our experienced guys and he’s putting good swings on the ball.”
Sam Mickleson earned the win for the Blues after he threw six innings and gave up nine hits, one walk and two earned runs.
Horton entered in the seventh inning to get the save.
(Game 2)
Cambridge 19,
Waterloo 8
Horton started on the mound in the second game and gave up seven unearned runs across the first three innings. Britzke weathered the storm and gave the Cambridge offense time to pull away and complete the sweep of the McKays.
Horton hit a two-run single in the third inning for Cambridge when the Blues scored seven runs.
“If we played well in both games, I would be happy with that,” Johnson said. “But getting both wins and staying on the streak that we’ve been on is a bonus. It’s one of those things where in two nine-inning games with it as hot as it was and have everyone contribute was fantastic.”
Cambridge continues its season tonight against Stoughton in Night League action. If the Blues win, they would be in the playoffs. The Blues finish off their Sunday League slate against Albion on Saturday at 1 p.m.
