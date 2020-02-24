CAMBRIDGE
-OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Newsletter assembly
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Choir practice
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Fellowship coffee hour
10:15 a.m. Sunday School/Confirmation
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
9:30 a.m. Prayers for our People
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s Office Hours
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
SUNDAY
7:30 a.m. Men's Breakfast
9 a.m. Worship - Sunday School milestones
10 a.m. Fellowship
10 a.m. Sunday School celebration
10:15 a.m. Choir practice
MONDAY
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell Choir practice
7 p.m. Final Words Bible Study
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Ruth Circle, Janet Koepp hostess
4 p.m. Outreach meeting
5:30 p.m. Lenten Soup Supper, hosted by Grace Council
6:30 p.m. Worship
THURSDAY
5:30 p.m. Community Cafe
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Worship & Communion
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
TUESDAY
OCPC 171st Anniversary
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
THURSDAY
5:30-6:30 p.m. OCPC sponsors Community Cafe at Cambridge High School
7:30 p.m. AA
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
NO Thursday evening service during lent
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Worship service with communion
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Pre-service supper
7 p.m. Mid-week Lenten Service
THURSDAY
NO Thursday evening service during Lent
ST. PIUS CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
1 p.m. Mary Circle
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
SUNDAY
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult and High School
10 a.m Worship
MONDAY
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
3:25 p.m. Awana Club
6 p.m. Youth Group
7 p.m. Ash Wednesday worship
THURSDAY
6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
FRIDAY
7 a.m. KAIR Breakfast
SUNDAY
9 a.m Worship/Holy Communion
10:15 a.m. Sunday School
MONDAY
5 p.m. 5th/6th-Grade Confirmation
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Women's Circles, Village Cafe, Cottage Grove
5:30 p.m. Lenten Soup Supper
6:45 p.m. Handbell Rehearsal
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men's Breakfast, Lake Ripley Family Restaurant
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study, Deerfield Coffeehouse
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Evangelism Committee
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Lenten Supper -- Hope Circle
7 p.m Lenten Worship
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Deerfield Bible Class
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Lenten Communion Service
MONDAY
3:30 p.m. Jefferson Bible Class
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Deerfield Bible Class
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
NO Confirmation
9 a.m. Worship Service and Sunday School followed by Breakfast Club
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
