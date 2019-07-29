JEFFERSON — A pre-trial conference was set for July 31 for a 51-year-old Deerfield man charged with 11th-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, hit-and-run involving injury and operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol content as a possible 11th offense.
All three counts are felonies; Michael L. Harbort recently pleaded guilty to all of all charges.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court: Harbort was arrested by the Lake Mills Police Department on March 2 after a traffic incident he was involved in injured Carolyn R. Davis. After the crash, Harbort allegedly fled the scene.
The complaint stated that at approximately 3:25 p.m. on March 2, Sgt. Ryan Walters of the Town of Lake Mills Police Department and Sgt. Alan Witte of the Lake Mills Police Department were advised of a hit-and-run accident that had just occurred at North Main Street and Tyranena Park Road in Lake Mills. The suspect vehicle was described as a white Ford F250.
Witnesses reported that the truck had struck an occupied Toyota Camry that was stopped at a traffic light on County Highway V and that the Camry had sustained heavy front-end damage.
The driver of the pickup reportedly then backed up and drove away from the scene. The vehicle was last seen turning into a driveway on Ziebell Road.
After a search of the property, Harbort was located and taken into custody without incident.
Harbort has a history of convictions for operating while intoxicated that go back to 1993. If convicted on the charge of hit-and-run alone, he could face a fine of up to $10,000 and be imprisoned for nine months.
The charge of operating while intoxicated as a 10th and subsequent offense carries with it a fine of up to $50,000 and imprisonment of up to 15 years.
