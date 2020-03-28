The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, has instituted a burning ban in the Cambridge Fire District in Dane and Jefferson counties.
Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Terry Johnson said in a release that the ban is being issued "to help protect our firefighters and other responding emergency personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic."
"A brush or wildland fire out of control is very labor intensive and requires a number of volunteers to extinguish. We are trying to maintain social distancing to protect our volunteers and keep them available for other responses," the release said.
For more information call the Cambridge Fire Department at (608) 423-2041.
