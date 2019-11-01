A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Thurs., Oct. 31: Open house
The Cambridge Fire Department has an open house at 271 W. Main St. Oct. 31 from 5:30-8 p.m. during trick-or-treating. Hot cocoa and treats.
Thurs., Oct. 31: Trick or Canning
Cambridge High School students go trick-or-treating for the local food pantry on Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Oct. 31-Dec. 12: Caregiving Workshop
There is a workshop for caregivers at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., from Oct. 31 to Dec. 12 from 1-3:30 p.m. Tools for reducing stress, managing time and communication.
Nov. 1-2: Haunted House
CD Players Theater is hosting a haunted house and dance on Nov. 1 and 2. at 213 South St. from 6-9 p.m. Family-friendly haunted house with an Addams Family theme.
Sat., Nov. 2:
Discussion group
The Cambridge Humanities Council is holding a free discussion group Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. at Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St. Exchanging ideas and connecting.
Sat., Nov. 2 :
Library arts & crafts fair
The Friends of the Library arts and crafts fair is Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Holiday crafts, raffles, concessions.
Thurs., Nov. 7: Community Cafe
There is a free community meal Nov. 7 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 403 Blue Jay Way.
Nov. 8-10:
Mamma Mia
Cambridge High School will stage its fall musical production, “Mamma Mia,” on Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 9: Ladies Day Away
Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a ladies day away on Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Free activity space for women, bring hobbies or activities.
Sat., Nov. 9:
Paddy’s Paws fundraiser
There is a bowling fundraiser at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 U.S. Highway 12, on Nov. 9 from 4-9:30 p.m. Fundraiser for Paddy’s Paws, a local animal rescue, with taco bar, raffles and bowling.
Sun., Nov. 10: Cambridge FFA Alumni Breakfast
The annual FFA alumni breakfast is Nov. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausages and potatoes.
DEERFIELD
Oct. 28-Nov. 1: Share the Warmth
The Deerfield schools are having a clothing drive from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. Donations go to the Deerfield Community Center Food Pantry. People can drop off items outside the elementary or middle-high schools. Items being collected: coats, hats, scarves, gloves, snow pants, socks and boots.
Mon., Nov. 4:
Historical Society meeting
The Deerfield Historical Society will have a meeting to talk about its future on Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St.
Nov. 8-10: Fiddler on the Roof
Deerfield High School will stage its fall musical production, “Fiddler on the Roof,” on Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 9:
Christmas in the Country craft show
The annual Christmas in the Country Craft and Art Show is Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry St. Artwork, decorations, gifts, clothing, food items and more.
Sat., Nov. 9: Holiday craft fair
Deerfield Lutheran Church will hold a craft holiday event on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 206 S. Main St. Crafts, vendor products, raffles and concessions.
Sat., Nov. 9: Making cards for veterans
The American Legion Auxiliary and Deerfield Public Library are making cards for veterans on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 12 W. Nelson St. Some supplies available.
REGIONAL
Sat., Nov. 9:
Veterans Day
program
The Deerfield Cambridge Memorial VFW Post 9424 is having its Veterans Day program Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. on Main Street in London. They will sell poppies until Nov. 11.
