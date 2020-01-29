The Deerfield Historical Museum is a treasure the community doesn’t want to lose.
The future home of its collection, amassed over four decades and long housed on the second floor of the Deerfield Village Hall at 4 N. Main St., is uncertain, however.
Deerfield Village Board members have publicly said they’re willing to work with the Deerfield Historical Society to bring the museum along when village offices move to a new site sometime in the next couple of years.
The location of the new Village Hall, including whether it will be new construction or in an existing space, hasn’t yet been decided. Neither has it yet been decided whether moving the village offices will involve a public funding referendum.
That village officials have expressed support for including space for the museum in the new Village Hall is encouraging.
Another option is for the museum to remain at 4 N. Main St., potentially spreading out over two floors after the village offices vacate.
The Historical Society board, which has a new slate of officers elected in December, has recently expressed a desire for the museum to stay 4 N. Main St., which in itself is a historical building more than a century old.
There would be a cost to stay, of course, after the village offices move out.
The Historical Society has until now used the second floor of 4 N. Main St. at no cost and has a nominal budget. If it stayed there it would have to buy or lease the building from the village and would have to pay utility and other operating expenses into the future.
This isn’t impossible, although it would require the Historical Society to significantly step up its fundraising game.
It would necessitate incorporating as a non-profit, something the society has never done, so that contributions are tax-deductible and so that it would be eligible to apply for grants and other outside funding.
A robust campaign would likely be required to encourage local residents to become Historical Society members. A lifetime membership is currently only $50, a fee that the society might consider increasing.
Another option is to not go it alone.
Earlier this winter, Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society board member Dana Kelly, who grew in Deerfield and has a masterful grasp of the non-profit world as executive director of the Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naeseth Library in Madison, reached out. Kelly suggested, to a disappointing lukewarm response from the Deerfield Historical Society board, that the museum be brought under KPHS’s existing non-profit umbrella as a committee responsive to its board. We hope that conversation reignites and continues with open minds.
An additional option is for the museum to team with another local non-profit or business entity to buy or lease the 4 N. Main St. space from the village. The possibilities for that are virtually limitless.
An option that hasn’t come up, and likely won’t given state revenue caps that severely limit the village’s ability to annually increase taxes, is for the museum to be become a village department, potentially remaining at 4 N. Main St. with its operations there fully funded by village taxpayers.
Even without the revenue cap hurdle, bringing the museum under the village’s fiscal and operational umbrella would be a significant leap. If the Village Board even deemed such an option worth discussing, we expect the answer would ultimately be no.
Whether the museum stays at 4 N. Main St., moves with the village offices to a new Village Hall, or ultimately lands at a different site, we expect that the Historical Society will remain an independent non-profit group, not an arm of the village.
What both the village and the Deerfield Historical Society need at this juncture in the discussion is to hear from the community.
How much do local residents value the museum? Does anyone have a creative idea for keeping it going in a good space, and funding it in perpetuity? Which would be best, remaining at 4 N. Main St. or moving to a new Village Hall? Or are there other potential sites that the Historical Society board might consider?
We encourage Deerfield-area residents to share their thoughts with the Historical Society board and the Village Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.