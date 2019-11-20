A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Nov. 21: Thanksgiving Bingo
The Cambridge Community Library will host Thanksgiving Bingo Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. This is part of the monthly Third Thursday Program.Sun., Nov. 24:
Thanksgiving service
Several clergy and congregations from Cambridge churches will have a community-wide Thanksgiving worship service at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Skogen Rd., on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. Worship is followed by a pie reception.
Thurs., Nov. 28:
Thanksgiving Meal
Willerup United Methodist Church is having its second-annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 414 W. Water St. This is a free community meal with Thanksgiving foods. To RSVP or request a ride, call (608) 423-3777.
Sun., Dec. 1: Artist meet-up
There will be a networking event for artists on Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. The meet-up is meant to help professional and hobby artists alike develop their work and connect with other artists.DEERFIELD
Saturday, Nov. 23: Family Bingo
The Deerfield Community Center will have its 25th-annual Family Bingo Night on Nov. 23 from 4:30-9 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Food, raffle tickets, bake sale and bingo. Proceeds benefit the Deerfield Food Pantry. More information: (608) 764-5935. This event is hosted by an artist/entrepreneur meet-up group.
