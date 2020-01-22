Wisconsin Lutheran College
Wisconsin Lutheran College announced its Fall 2019 Dean's List. Deerfield High School graduate Gracie Wilson was named to the list. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher to be named to the Dean's List.
Iowa State University
Kendra Spier of Cambridge was recognized for her academic achievement in Fall 2019, by being nominated for the Dean's List at Iowa State University. Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average to be named.
UW-Eau Claire
Students from Cambridge and Deerfield were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List for their academic performance. Molly Merlin of Cambridge and Tia Haines of Deerfield were recognized. Merlin is studying nursing and health sciences, and Haines is studying education and human sciences.
UW-Stout
UW-Stout has released its Fall 2019 Dean's List. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above to be nominated. Makayla Martin of Deerfield was named to the list. Martin is a sophomore studying graphic communications.
