This weekend in Deerfield, expressions of love and sweet treats are served.
First Wing Family Theatre, a Deerfield-based theater group, is performing a “Love and Chocolate” dessert show on Feb. 8.
There will be two performances, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Rd.
Music, skits, comedy, dancing and chocolate. What more could you want?
Organizer Ann Holmes says First Wing has hosted four dessert shows in the past, the last one being in 2017 in Lake Mills.
Holmes says the show is meant to give voice to love, and all the ways we express love. It’s heart-felt, fun and sweet, with treats to match.
There are around fifty people in this show, from 5 year olds to grandparents, Holmes said. It’s a fundraiser for summer shows, and an opportunity for troupe members to perform.The local theater 2020 line-up is starting to take shape.
CD Players Theater recently announced its 2020 shows. The group will stage “The Addams Family” as its community show July 16-19. “Frozen Jr.” is the 2020 children’s show, staged Aug. 20-23 in Cambridge.
So if you have a sweet tooth, and want to encourage some talented people, you could check out this heart-warming show.
